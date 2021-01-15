College men’s soccer
POTSDAM — Former SUNY Potsdam men’s soccer player Eduardo Figueroa, a Rochester native who graduated in 2015, was named to the SUNYAC All-Decade team for the 2010-19 era.
From 2011-14, Figueroa led the Bears to SUNYAC playoff appearances in 2011, 2013 and 2014. He finished his career with 28 goals and 12 assists for 68 points, setting school records for goals and points.
He made the SUNYAC first team in 2012, the second team in 2011 and 2013 and the third team in 2014.
