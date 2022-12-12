The Syracuse University men’s soccer team completed its miraculous turnaround campaign with a national championship victory Monday night.
Syracuse senior captain Amferny Sinclair scored the final goal of a shootout and the third-seeded Orange beat the No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers on penalty kicks, 7-6, after a 2-2 draw in the NCAA College Cup Final at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.
Syracuse (19-2-4) captured the first national crown in program history in its first national title game.
SU goalie Russell Shealy made a pair of critical saves in the shootout, including a stop diving to his left to keep the PK score even at six apiece to set up Sinclair for the game-winner that set off the historic celebration for SU.
“Amferny Sinclair, how about this guy?” Syracuse 13th-year coach Ian McIntyre told the TV broadcast afterward. “Captain, leader, spiritually and on the field, covers every play to grass and for him to step up and to score the winning penalty, I think it was written.”
Lorenzo Boselli, Curt Calov, Noah Singlemann Colin Biros, Julius Rauch, and Levonte Johnson all made penalty kicks prior to Sinclair, with Johnson’s shot hitting just under the crossbar and falling in to extend the shootout to a 6-6 tie before the final heroics.
The NCAA Tournament and conference tourney games contain a pair of 10-minute overtime periods, with no sudden-victory element, before shifting to penalty kicks. The game was tied 2-2 at the end of the OT periods.
Syracuse became the second team in Atlantic Coast Conference history to win its division, the conference tournament and a national title. North Carolina is the only other to achieve the feat in 2011.
The Orange claimed the elusive championship a year after winning just eight games. The team broke a 40-year-old program record for total victories and established an all-time mark for win improvement.
The Hoosiers (14-5-6) were vying to win their record ninth NCAA championship and had already extended NCAA records with their 36th straight tourney appearance, 22nd Final Four, and 17th trip to the NCAA College Cup Final.
Herbert Endeley scored for Indiana to tie the game at 2-2 with 10 minutes left to force the extra sessions. He booted a shot to the upper left corner from the top of the box past the diving Shealy off the assist from Samuel Sarver.
Syracuse had been clinging to a 2-1 halftime edge, receiving the go-ahead goal by sophomore Curt Calov in the 32nd minute. He scored from the top of the box, finishing a touch shot on the assist from Nathan Opoku.
Syracuse struck first with a goal in the 23rd minute when Opoku scored with a shot to the upper-left corner after working past two defenders to his left.
Indiana tied the game at 1-1 less than eight minutes later when Patrick McDonald headed a corner kick to his teammate, then received a header back and booted a shot to the bottom right of the goal.
Shealy made three saves and SU put eight of its 20 shots on goal while Indiana put 5 of 15 shots on net.
Opoku and Johnson represented SU’s first All-American duo in 90 years. Johnson scored in the 86th minute of the 3-2 semifinal victory over Creighton last Friday to advance the Orange.
Syracuse claimed its first national title in any sport since 2015 when field hockey and men’s cross country each secured an NCAA championship.
The College Cup Final was played live on the large screens at the JMA Wireless Dome prior to the start of the SU men’s basketball game against Monmouth, shifting to screens behind the removable stands as the overtime outing extended past tip-off. The final PK goal was shown on the big screen as fans celebrated in the Dome.
