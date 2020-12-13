CANTON — The St. Lawrence University campus suffered a loss Sunday when word came that junior Enzo Corigliano, a member of the men’s squash team, had died.
Corigliano was 23 years old.
Corigliano was from La Fleche, France, and was one of five international players on the men’s roster a year ago.
The cause of death was not announced. He returned home last spring when SLU’s campus shut down at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak but was on campus when the fall semester began.
According to a statement by SLU president William Fox, Corigliano worked as a French tutor and was part of the Peer Tutoring Program along with being a teaching assistant for the Department of Modern Languages.
“Enzo was always willing to offer a helping hand, which was evident last spring when he served on the Theme House Selection Committee and when he volunteered his time to assist others carrying items to their rooms during Move-in Day this fall,” Fox said.
Before he began studying at SLU, Enzo captained the French national Under-15 and Under-17 squash teams and was a member of a team that finished second at the European Junior Team Championships.
French national coach Renan Lavigne told the Professional Squash Association website, “The devastating, heartbreaking and unbelievably sad news came in early this morning. Enzo was such a charming and talented boy. The French squash family and community are in complete shock today. I have no words to express our sadness and incredulity.”
Corigliano had an 11-2 singles record in 2018-19 for the Saints and was the Liberty League Rookie of the Year.
He made the Liberty League first team last year, finishing with a 15-6 record and went 4-0 in the Liberty League Tournament. He went 5-1 when he was moved up to SLU’s No. 1 position and reached the finals of the Molloy North Draw at the College Squash Association Individual National Championships.
