POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam senior Forward Brandon Segar Jr. was named the State University of New York Athlete of the Week for his performance last week.
Segar, who is from Jamaica, N.Y., averaged a double-double during the Bears’ sweep of Buffalo State and SUNY Fredonia at Jerry Welsh Gymnasium in Potsdam.
Segar averaged 19.5 points and 10 rebounds per game. He supplied 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in Potsdam’s 88-69 victory over Buffalo State on Friday. He then scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 94-82 victory against Fredonia on Saturday.
Segar has recorded a double-double in 11 of the 22 games he’s played for the Bears this season.
Potsdam is 8-14 overall, 6-10 in conference play heading into the final regular-season weekend of the season. Potsdam, battling for the final playoff berth, hosts Oneonta on Friday and New Paltz on Saturday.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
LANTRY ACCUMULATES WINS
Former St. Lawrence Central swimmer Emily Lantry won the 200-yard backstroke in SUNY Cortland’s final regular-season meet on Feb. 4 in Fredonia.
Lantry, a junior, completed the race in 2 minutes, 19.39 seconds for the victory in Cortland’s 129-105 win.
During Cortland’s Senior Day victory over SUNY Oneonta on Jan. 28, Lantry captured the 100 backstroke in 1:04.31 and the 500 freestyle in 5:35.56. Cortland won the event 187-97.
Lantry, who is from Massena, was also a double-winner on Jan. 21 in Cortland’s 180.5-117.5 win over Division II Le Moyne. She claimed the 1,000 freestyle in 11:22.94 and the 200 backstroke in 2:16.62. She also finished second in the 100 backstroke.
Lantry has won seven individual races since the start of the second semester. Cortland is 8-4 heading into the SUNYAC Championships starting Wednesday in Buffalo.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY CANTON SEEDED 3RD
SUNY Canton landed the third seed in the North Atlantic Conference West divisional tournament, the college announced Tuesday.
SUNY Canton (14-11 overall, 9-5 conference) will play second-seeded SUNY Cobleskill (15-9, 11-3) in a 7:30 p.m. game Friday in Cobleskill. In the other quarterfinal No. 1 SUNY Polytechnic will host No. 4 NVU-Johnson. Quarterfinal winners will face off at 2 p.m. Saturday at SUNY Poly in Utica.
The winner of Saturday’s game advances to play the NAC East winner on Feb. 25 at the site of the higher seed.
TRACK AND FIELD
POTSDAM RECORDS FALL
Former Sandy Creek athlete Emily Yousey broke the SUNY Potsdam mark for the indoor women’s 400 meters during the SUNY Plattsburgh meet last Wednesday in Plattsburgh.
Yousey, a sophomore at Potsdam, ran the 400 in a time of 1 minute, 2.10 seconds to eclipse the Bears’ old mark and win the race.
Potsdam sophomore Sam Renaud, of Lagrangeville, also broke a school mark in the men’s 400 during the meet with a time of 52.91, good for second in the race. Renaud surpassed the four-year-old record of Liam Costello by .94 seconds.
Massena’s Emily Ware finished fifth in the women’s mile for Potsdam.
AROUND CAMPUS ...
SUNY Potsdam’s Cooper Colesante was selected the New England Collegiate Conference Player of the Week after Potsdam’s men’s volleyball team went 2-1 last weekend. Colesante, a graduate student from Central Square, recorded 37 assists in a win against SUNY Poly and a season-high 51 assists in a victory over Trine. ... Former Thousands Islands standout Kennady Amo has appeared in 13 games for SUNY Oneonta’s women’s basketball team in her sophomore season. She is averaging 3.9 points-per game.
