POTSDAM — Trent Adamson scored 18 points to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s basketball team to a 78-52 victory over rival Clarkson in a Liberty League game Tuesday night.
Will Engelhardt added 15 points for the Saints (9-5 overall, 4-4 conference).
Jack Dalgety led Clarkson (4-10, 1-6) with eight points.
SUNY POTSDAM 82, BUFFALO STATE 66
Brandon Segar Jr. scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead SUNY Potsdam (5-6, 3-3) to victory a SUNYAC game in Buffalo.
Colton Huestis scored 19 points and MeSean Johnson added 11 for the Bears.
Aaron Davis and Philbert Weekes both scored 19 points for Buffalo State (1-13, 0-7).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 54, CLARKSON 36
Dylan Watkiss scored 13 points to lead the Saints (12-1, 6-1) past the Golden Knights in a Liberty League game in Potsdam.
Lauryn Withrow scored 11 points and Cassidy Dumont added 10 for Clarkson (2-12, 1-7).
BUFFALO STATE 56, SUNY POTSDAM 51
Tashawni Cornfield finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds and Katie Villarini added 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Bengals (6-6, 3-3) defeated the Bears in a SUNYAC game in Buffalo.
Jakia Howard led the Bears (8-4, 3-3) with 19 points. Dyamon Hunter added 13 points for SUNY Potsdam.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
ST. LAWRENCE 4, PRINCETON 1
Skylar Podvey scored early in the game and SLU (8-9-5, 4-4-2) went on to beat Princeton in an ECAC Hockey game in Princeton, N.J.
Jessica Poirier, Rachel Teslak and Brittney Gout also scored for the Saints.
Mariah Keopple scored for Princeton (8-7-3, 6-4-1).
CLARKSON GAMES RESCHEDULED
Clarkson’s game at Cornell will take place this coming Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Golden Knights will play their game at Colgate at 6 p.m. Feb. 1.
St. Lawrence University also missed a game Cornell last weekend. That has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 1.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
SUNY POTSDAM SPLITS
Ryan Genter won both the 1- and 3-meter diving competitions to lead the SUNY Potsdam men to a 112-94 win over St. Michael’s in Potsdam.
St. Michael’s won the women’s competition 116-89, but SUNY Potsdam’s Kenzie Cerny won the 500- and 1,000-meter freestyles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.