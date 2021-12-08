CANTON — Trent Adamson scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s basketball team to a 65-59 victory over Clarkson in a Liberty League game Wednesday.
Trey Syroka scored 14 points and Will Engelhardt and Gavin Macaulay added 10 for the Saints (6-1 overall, 2-1 conference).
Blake Gearhart led Clarkson (0-7, 0-3) with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Teddy Fravel added 17 for Clarkson.
n Ava McCann scored 14 points to lead the St. Lawrence University women’s basketball team to a 62-38 win over Clarkson (0-7, 0-3) in a Liberty League game in Canton. Olivia Barringer scored 13 points and Katie Frederick grabbed 13 rebounds for SLU (8-0, 3-0).
n Chris Mott scored twice to lead the Morrisville men’s hockey team to a 4-1 win over SUNY Potsdam in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam. Jake Kaplan and former Massena player Ben Sprague also scored for Morrisville (4-7-1, 1-6). Thomas Terranova scored for SUNY Potsdam (1-9, 0-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.