St. Lawrence gets past Hobart in overtime

Sports roundup

CANTON — Trent Adamson scored 16 points as the St. Lawrence University men’s basketball team held off Hobart for a 73-67 overtime win in a Liberty League matchup on Friday night.

Trey Syroka netted 13 points, and Will Engelhardt and former Lowville product Aidan Macaulay each scored 12 points for the Saints (12-7 overall, 8-5 league).

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.