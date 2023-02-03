CANTON — Trent Adamson scored 16 points as the St. Lawrence University men’s basketball team held off Hobart for a 73-67 overtime win in a Liberty League matchup on Friday night.
Trey Syroka netted 13 points, and Will Engelhardt and former Lowville product Aidan Macaulay each scored 12 points for the Saints (12-7 overall, 8-5 league).
Jackson Meshanic logged a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Statesmen (12-8, 8-5).
Blake Gearhart racked up 19 points as the Golden Knights routed the Tigers in a Liberty League game in Potsdam.
Finn Cork contributed 11 points for Clarkson (8-12, 5-8).
Kevin Rayn scored 11 points for Rochester Institute of Technology (8-11, 4-8).
SUNY BROCKPORT 67, SUNY POTSDAM 58
Jahidi Wallace scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds as SUNY Brockport gained the SUNYAC victory over Potsdam in Brockport.
Mekhi Beckett added 13 points and David Grady and Tony Arnold contributed 10 points apiece for the Golden Eagles (16-4, 11-2).
Ahamadou Sillah scored 13 points and Brandon Segar Jr. scored 12 for the Bears (6-13, 4-9).
ST. LAWRENCE 82, WILLIAM SMITH 59
Olivia Middleton supplied 18 points as the Saints beat the Herons in a Liberty League matchup at Canton.
Shannon Rhode totaled 15 points for St. Lawrence (11-7, 7-5).
Brooke Jarvis notched 18 points for William Smith (6-14, 4-9).
Kaleesha Joseph posted a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds as the Tigers topped the Golden Knights for a Liberty League victory at Potsdam.
Erin DiPaola scored 23 points for Rochester Institute of Technology (6-12, 4-7).
Cassidy Dumont netted 23 points and former Gouverneur product Elaina Porter collected a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds.
SUNY POTSDAM 66, SUNY BROCKPORT 54
Jakia Howard’s double-double of 26 points and 13 points helped the Bears gain a key SUNYAC win over the Golden Eagles in Brockport.
Dyamon Hunter chipped in 12 points for SUNY Potsdam (8-10, 6-7).
Zairea Hannah tallied 23 points for SUNY Brockport (9-11, 6-7).
SUNY CANTON 80, BRYANT & STRATTON (ALBANY) 62
Hope Aniceto led all scorers with 28 points as the Kangaroos defeated the Bobcats in nonconference play at Canton.
Joie Culkin (18 points, 16 rebounds) and Samantha Dayter (10 points, 11 rebounds) both generated double-doubles for SUNY Canton (12-10).
Saige Roberts paced Bryant & Stratton of Albany (8-7) with 14 points.
SUNY POTSDAM 4, SUNY MORRISVILLE 3 (OT)
Alex Quinn scored on the power play 2 minutes, 51 seconds into overtime to clinch a victory for the Bears at Maxcy Hall in Potsdam.
Kaylee Merrill and Meghan Teachout garnered assists on the game-winner.
Merrill sent the game into overtime with a power-play goal with 3:29 left in regulation. Merrill rallied Potsdam from a 3-1 deficit with consecutive goals in the third period.
Rebecca Holmes also scored for the Bears (10-10, 5-7).
SUNY CANTON 2, SUNY OSWEGO 0
Sirena Alvarez made 33 saves as SUNY Canton shut out SUNY Oswego (12-9-1, 9-5-1) in an NEWHL game in Canton.
Jane Panco and Sydney Valiquette scored for the Kangaroos (12-7-2, 6-7-1).
BUFFALO STATE 5, SUNY POTSDAM 4 (OT)
Parker Allison scored in overtime to lead the Bengals (12-8, 7-4) past the Bears in a SUNYAC game in Buffalo.
Allison scored earlier in the game as well.
Jeremy Quesnel scored twice for the Bears (5-16-1, 3-10). Jack Loran and Robert Clerc also scored for SUNY Potsdam.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.