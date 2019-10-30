POTSDAM — Jessica Ader supplied 13 kills to lead the SUNY Potsdam women’s volleyball team to a 25-14, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22 victory over SUNY Canton in a nonconference match Wednesday.
Nicole Hansen added 12 kills for the Bears (10-14 overall). Melissa McMaster led the Kangaroos (6-20) with 10 kills.
n Maggie Green scored in the 59th minute to give the St. Lawrence University field hockey team a 2-1 win over Nazareth in a nonconference game in Rochester.
Cricket Barnes also scored for the Saints (6-11) in the final game of the season.
Jennifer Hilts scored for Nazaareth (8-10) and Sydney Giacin made 12 saves for the Saints.
