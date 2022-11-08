Coughlan, Plattsburgh shut out SUNY Canton

SUNY Canton logo

CANTON — Hayleigh Armstrong scored 16 points to lead the SUNY Canton women’s basketball team to a 94-28 victory over Paul Smith’s College in the nonconference opener for each team Tuesday.

Emily Shook scored 13 points, while Hope Aniceto and Sophia Munoz both scored 11 for the Kangaroos.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.