CANTON — Hayleigh Armstrong scored 16 points to lead the SUNY Canton women’s basketball team to a 94-28 victory over Paul Smith’s College in the nonconference opener for each team Tuesday.
Emily Shook scored 13 points, while Hope Aniceto and Sophia Munoz both scored 11 for the Kangaroos.
Samantha Dayter and Autumn Kunes both tallied 10 points for SUNY Canton.
Grace Honan scored 10 points to lead Paul Smith’s.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 61, CLARKSON 59
Kortney McCarthy made a jump shot with 22 seconds left to put the Cardinals ahead for good in the nonconference opener for each team in Plattsburgh.
Cassidy Dumont scored 13 points to lead the Golden Knights.
Lauryn Withrow and Raelin Burns both scored 11 for Clarkson.
Bri Brousseau led SUNY Plattsburgh with 16 points. Mya Smith and Payton Couture each added 12 points.
SUNY CANTON 79, PAUL SMITH’S 50
The Kangaroos scored the first 24 points and built a 28-2 lead to defeat Paul Smith’s in the nonconference opener for SUNY Canton in Canton.
Quran DuBois and Terrance Fields each scored 15 points for the Kangaroos.
Juztin Chambers-Phillips scored 14 points and DeMerrill Levy added 10 for SUNY Canton.
Steven Solorzano led Paul Smith’s (1-2) with 13 points.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 76, CLARKSON 71
Kevin Tabb produced 19 points to lead the Cardinals past the Golden Knights in the nonconference opener for both teams in Plattsburgh.
Garret Delaney finished with 18 points to lead Clarkson.
Blake Gearhart and Ryan Miles-Ferguson both scored 15 points for the Golden Knights.
SUNY Potsdam junior Anderson Velasquez was named to the All-State University of New York Athletic Conference second team, Potsdam announced.
Velasquez, from The Bronx, led the Bears in scoring with nine goals and three assists for 21 points. The forward finished the season tied for third in the league in goals and fifth in points. Velasquez’s 21 points tie him with Bears Hall of Famer Jack Groff (1969) for the third-most in a single season.
Velasquez is the first Bears player honored with an all-conference selection since Matthew Wagner in 2016.
Potsdam finished 5-8-4 this season.
Jefferson Community College runner Jack Natali was named to NJCAA Region III’s All-Region team, JCC announced.
Natali, a freshman, is a former Thousand Islands high school runner.
Last weekend, Natali led Cannoneers finishers by placing 75th overall in the NJCAA Division III national cross country championships in Massachusetts. Natali completed the 8-kilometer course in 31 minutes, 0 seconds.
