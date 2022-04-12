CANTON — Madison Austin picked up three hits in each game as the SUNY Canton softball team swept Northern Vermont-Johnson in a nonconference doubleheader Tuesday.
The Kangaroos (4-14 overall) won the opening game 14-6 and won game two 9-4.
Mackenzie Currie went 2-for-4 and drove in four runs for SUNY Canton in the opener.
Sophia Harris, Kayla Chavarri, Sophia Padilla-Gundersen and Selena Tasli each supplied two hits in game two.
SUNY BROCKPORT 8-10, SUNY POTSDAM 3-0
Madison Everts went 3-for-4 in game one and Emily Willis-Nersinger went 3-for-3 in game two as the Golden Eagles (9-9, 2-4) swept the Bears in a SUNYAC doubleheader in Potsdam.
Anna Grottola and Kelsey Bennett each picked up two hits in game one for the Bears (0-19, 0-8).
JEFFERSON CC 14-11, MONROE CC 1-8
The Cannoneers used a pair of big innings to get home sweep of the Tribunes in a Region 3 twin bill, which was JCC’s home opener.
Jefferson Community College (5-6) used a nine-run second inning in the opening game and finished the nightcap with a six-run seventh inning.
BASEBALL
SUNY CANTON 4-9, CAZENOVIA 3-18
Nathan Welch homered and Dyllon Bougar went 2-for-3 as the Kangaroos (6-19, 3-2) won the opening game of an NAC doubleheader against Cazenovia in Canton.
Anthony Cretella went 4-for-5 and drove in five runs in game two for Cazenovia (7-15, 2-3).
Dylan Allen, Welch and Kevin Kapfer all tallied two hits for the Kangaroos in game two.
