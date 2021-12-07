CANTON — Tyrese Baptiste scored 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the SUNY Potsdam men’s basketball team to a 63-53 victory over SUNY Canton in a nonconference game Tuesday night.
Parker Kelly added 12 points for the Bears (4-3 overall), and MeSean Johnson added nine points and 10 rebounds.
Danny Santana scored 18 points to lead the Kangaroos (2-4), and Peyton Olsen supplied 13 points.
JEFFERSON CC 90, PAUL SMITH’S 86
Isiah Murphy scored 29 points and Jeremiah Smith 28 as Jefferson CC rallied in the second half to defeat Paul Smith’s in a nonconference game in Watertown.
JCC outscored Paul Smith’s 51-40 after trailing by seven at halftime.
Isaiah Lemon contributed 14 points and Da’Vieque Naulls added 11 for the Cannoneers (4-6). Murphy contributed five steals.
George Browning scored 26 points for Paul Smith’s (3-5). Elijah Pratt added 19 and Kenny Smith 14. Eddie Kwaw pulled down 11 rebounds.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 80, CAZENOVIA 53
Dyamon Hunter supplied 18 points as the Bears (7-2, 2-1) defeated the Wildcats in a nonconference game in Cazenovia.
Jakia Howard scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Madison McCormick added 10 points for SUNY Potsdam.
Alyson Crosby and Mandy Barnell each grabbed 10 rebounds.
Bailey Bennett scored 15 point to lead Cazenovia (1-10, 0-2).
HOUGHTON 49, SUNY CANTON 41
Carlee Miller scored 12 points and Alexis Klohr added 11 for Houghton (4-3) in a nonconference game in Houghton.
Shanelle Borth scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Kangaroos (3-4).
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY CORTLAND 3, SUNY CANTON 0
Molly Goergen made 24 saves to lead the Red Dragons past the Kangaroos (6-2-1, 2-2-1) in an NEWHL game in Cortland.
Mia Hlasnick and Jillian Hlasnick each scored one goal and assisted on another for SUNY Cortland (6-2, 4-2). Grace Schnorr also scored for the Red Dragons.
