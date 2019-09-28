CANTON — Jamie Battaglia scored two rushing touchdowns and the defense intercepted five passes, including two from Theo Blaschinski, to lead the St. Lawrence University football team to a 33-0 victory over Hartwick in the Saints’ final nonconference game of the season Saturday.
SLU (2-2 overall) held Hartwick to 153 yards and the Hawks (1-3) were 1-for-15 on third-down attempts. The Saints scored 24 of their 33 points on drives that started after an interception.
Tyler Grochut completed 25 of 36 passes for 326 yards and Andrew Murphy caught seven passes for 104 yards.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
OHIO STATE 3, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Emma Maltais scored with 56 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Buckeyes win over St. Lawrence in a nonconference game in Columbus, Ohio.
SLU (0-2) built a 2-1 lead in the second period on goals from Maggie McLaughlin and Kayla Vespa. Tegan Inglis scored for Ohio State (2-0) between SLU’s two goals and Madison Bizal tied the game at 18 minutes, 56 seconds of the third period.
MEN’S SOCCER
CLARKSON 1, RIT 0
Mack Walton got to a loose ball near the RIT goal and scored in the 10th minute to send the Golden Knights past the Tigers (2-6-1, 0-2) in a Liberty League game in Rochester.
Ian Roeloffs made three saves for Clarkson (4-4-1, 1-0-1).
RPI 3, ST. LAWRENCE 1
The Engineers outshot SLU 16-10 and gained a Liberty League win in Canton.
Joe Di Miceli, Arik Duncan and Josh Gaudiano scored goals for RPI (8-1, 1-0). Robert Reynolds scored for the Saints (3-4-1, 0-1-1).
SUNY FREDONIA 3, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Colin Merkey, Jackson Retzer and Chad Gilson scored goals to send SUNY Fredonia (4-4-2, 1-1) to victory in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Alejandro Callejas scored for SUNY Potsdam (3-7-1, 1-1).
SUNY CANTON 6, SUNY DELHI 3
Hamza Meer scored two goals and Ellis Sanchez added a goal and two assists as the Kangaroos (5-3-2, 3-1) won an NAC game in Delhi.
Brett Anderson, Alex Kenmogne and Shayne O’Neill also scored for SUNY Canton.
Juan Velez scored twice for SUNY Delhi (4-5, 2-1), and Brody Rettle scored the other goal.
JEFFERSON CC 2, CLINTON CC 0
Jeff Lloyd scored two goals in the Cannoneers’ Mid-State Athletic Conference victory in Watertown.
Both goals came late in the second half, the first one was unassisted and the second one was assisted by Sebastian Mastin.
Andrew McLean made four saves for JCC (6-3, 2-2) and Adam Darrah made 10 saves for Clinton (2-8, 0-5).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
ST. LAWRENCE 2, RPI 1 (OT)
Tyler Potter scored off a pass from Isabel Silvia in the 91st minute to give the Saints (7-1, 2-0) an overtime win in a Liberty League game in Troy.
Julia Mulhern scored in the 86th minute for the Saints to force overtime. Fiona Murphy scored for the Engineers (3-3-2, 1-1).
RIT 3, CLARKSON 1
Christine Cataldo-Smith scored twice to send RIT to victory in a Liberty League contest in Potsdam.
Abbey Saia also scored for the Tigers (6-3, 2-1). Giulia Mahoney scored for Clarkson (7-3-1, 1-2).
SUNY DELHI 3, SUNY CANTON 0
Rachael Scoones stopped six shots as the Broncos defeated the Kangaroos (3-5-1, 2-1-1) in an NAC game in Delhi. Alexa Scaglione scored two goals for Delhi (5-3-1, 2-1) and Micayla Slattery also scored.
SUNY FREDONIA 2, SUNY POTSDAM 1 (OT)
Melanie Minotti scored on a penalty kick in overtime to send the Blue Devils (4-4-1, 1-0-1) to victory in a SUNYAC game in Fredonia.
Minotti also scored in the eighth minute for the Blue Devils. Kristina Sanchez scored on a penalty kick in the 61st minute for the Bears (5-5, 1-1).
VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON 3, BARD 0
Rachel Reusch produced 13 kills and Haley Aud added 22 assists as Clarkson (14-3) picked up a 25-6, 25-9, 25-14 sweep of Bard (3-10) in a Liberty League match in Potsdam.
ST. LAWRENCE 3, VASSAR 2
Natalie Piper supplied 17 kills as St. Lawrence produced a 22-25, 20-25, 25-19, 26-24, 15-13 win over Vassar (4-11) in a Liberty League match in Canton. Amanda Teppo added 14 kills for SLU (13-3).
BROCKPORT 3, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Jessica Ader finished with 11 kills for SUNY Potsdam (6-10) in a 25-14, 27-25, 22-25, 25-11 loss to SUNY Brockport (6-9) in Brockport.
FIELD HOCKEY
SKIDMORE 4, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Skidmore scored three goals in the second half to defeat SLU in a Liberty League game in Canton.
Mckenzie Haberl scored the only goal for SLU (3-6, 0-1). Jordan Mjaatvedt, Sarah Winters, Morgan Sickels and Carrie Hughes scored for Skidmore (4-5, 1-0).
CROSS COUNTRY
SAINTS SEVENTH IN BOTH RACES
The SLU men and women each finished in seventh place at the Williams Classic in Williams Classic in Williamstown, Mass. Williams won the men’s team title and Tufts claimed the women’s title.
Dadley Ogetii led SLU’s men, finishing eighth overall. Catherine Kluchinski finished 19th to pace the Saints women.
LOREY LEADS ROOS
Kyle Lorey finished in 207th place overall to lead SUNY Canton at the Mount Morris Invitational.
The men’s team finished in 21st place out of 24 teams. SUNY Geneseo won the meet. The women’s team finished in 21st and SUNY Geneseo also claimed that title.
MEN’S GOLF
KNAUF WINS TITLE FOR SLU
Freshman Peyton Knauf shot a par 72 to win the individual title and help the SLU men to a second-place finish at the Paul Smith’s Invitational in Saranac Lake. Nicholas Aubry shot 75 to finished third for the Saints.
SUNY Canton won the team title at 307 strokes and SLU shot 312. John Marshall finished second overall for the Kangaroos with a 74, followed by Matthew Russell and Azzat Almasri, who each shot 75.
RUST SECOND FOR CLARKSON
Chris Rust shot a 72 and is in second place after the first day of the Oswego Fall Golf Invitational.
Clarkson is in fourth place with 306 strokes. SUNY Delhi leads with 298.
WOMEN’S GOLF
SAINTS TAKE TITLE
SLU finished 12 strokes ahead of SUNY Canton to take the team title at the Paul Smith’s Invitational in Saranac Lake.
SUNY Canton’s Ashley Gillies was second overall with 97 strokes, followed by SLU’s Abby Collins at 106.
