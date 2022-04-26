POTSDAM — Colby Brouillette homered twice to lead the Clarkson baseball team to an 11-2 victory over SUNY Canton in a nonconference game Tuesday afternoon.
Brouillette went 3-for-5 and drove in four runs for Clarkson (8-14 overall).
Zach Miner went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs for the Kangaroos (8-14).
HAMILTON 12, ST. LAWRENCE 6
Brady Slinger went 3-for-4 in Hamilton’s victory over St. Lawrence in a nonconference game in Clinton.
Andrew Circelli and Nicholas Butler both picked up two hits, including home runs, to lead the Saints (14-14).
Hamilton is 15-13.
SOFTBALL
CLARKSON 2, ST. LAWRENCE 1 (8)
Olivia Zoeller struck out 13 for the Golden Knights in a Liberty League win over the Saints (16-13, 4-8) in Potsdam.
Zoeller and Sarah Vaccaro each doubled for Clarkson (14-14, 5-7). Kayla Robert scored the winning run on an infield error in the bottom of the eighth.
SUNY CANTON 4-7, SUNY POTSDAM 2-6
Sophia Harris lined two hits in each game as SUNY Canton swept SUNY Potsdam (0-29) in a nonconference doubleheader in Potsdam.
Jordan Knapp and Sophia Padilla-Gunderson both picked up two hits for SUNY Canton (9-18) in game one.
Anna Brown led the Bears with three hits in game one, and Anna Grottola and Kaylee Dobransky both picked up three hits in game two.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
ST. LAWRENCE 16, NAZARETH 13
Charlotte Powell supplied four goals to lead the Saints (15-1) past the Golden Flyers in a nonconference game in Rochester.
Morgan Arakelian and Isabel Silvia each added three goals for the Saints.
Emma States led Nazareth (6-9) with five goals.
MEN’S GOLF
SZLAMCYNSKI WINS
SUNY Canton’s Adam Szlamcynski shot an eight-over-par 80 to win the individual title at the Elmira College Spring Invitational.
SUNY Canton finished third in the six-team field with 355 strokes.
