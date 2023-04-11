PLATTSBURGH — Colby Brouillette went 4-for-6, including a home run, and drove in five runs to lead the Clarkson baseball team to a 23-6 win over SUNY Plattsburgh in a nonconference game Tuesday afternoon.
Cam Jerrett went 4-for-6 for Clarkson (6-14 overall) and drove in six runs.
Joe Pagano went 4-for-5 and James Mason went 3-for-6 for the Golden Knights.
SUNY Plattsburgh fell to 6-14.
SUNY CANTON 6-8, CAZENOVIA 3-14
Dylan Allen went a combined 6-for-8 as the Kangaroos (6-15, 3-2) split an NAC doubleheader at Cazenovia.
Nick Shoemaker went 4-for-8 for SUNY Canton and Nick Barone homered in game two.
Parker Wing went 3-for-4 for Cazenovia (6-19, 2-3) in game two.
RIT 20-11, ST. LAWRENCE 11-7
Michael Goretti and Caleb Clark each tallied five hits for the Saints, but the Tigers (11-8) swept a Liberty League doubleheader in Rochester.
Tynan Creagh went 3-for-4 in game two for St. Lawrence (7-10).
SUNY POTSDAM 3, SUNY POLY 0
Joe Zimmerman picked up 12 kills to lead the Bears (17-14) to a 25-23, 25-20, 25-23 sweep of SUNY Poly (8-14) in an NECC quarterfinal match in Potsdam.
SUNY Potsdam will play a semifinal against a team to be determined later on Thursday.
Cooper Colesante finished with 31 assists for the Bears.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.