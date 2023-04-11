Fitzpatrick helps pace Knights to softball sweep

PLATTSBURGH — Colby Brouillette went 4-for-6, including a home run, and drove in five runs to lead the Clarkson baseball team to a 23-6 win over SUNY Plattsburgh in a nonconference game Tuesday afternoon.

Cam Jerrett went 4-for-6 for Clarkson (6-14 overall) and drove in six runs.

