OSWEGO — Isaiah Brown scored 42 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the SUNY Potsdam men’s basketball team to a 76-62 win over SUNY Oswego in a SUNYAC game Saturday.
The Bears improved to 18-4 overall and 13-2 in SUNYAC play.
Brandon Gartland scored 18 points and Joe Sullivan added 16 for the Lakers (16-6, 10-5).
CLARKSON 74, SKIDMORE 63
Matt Higgins scored 15 points and Reese Swedberg added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Clarkson (8-15, 6-10) in a Liberty League win over Skidmore at Saratoga Springs.
Joe Lucas added 13 points for Clarkson.
Tautvydas Kuptas and Ty Lamport scored 17 points each to lead Skidmore (7-16, 6-10).
ITHACA 98, ST. LAWRENCE 71
Luke Hicks finished with 21 points for St. Lawrence University (8-14, 6-10) in a Liberty League loss to the Bombers in Ithaca.
Andrew Geschickter scored 16 points for the Saints.
Riley Thompson led Ithaca (18-5, 13-3) with 36 points.
CORNING CC 80, JEFFERSON 74
Josh Newman scored a team-high 19 points for Jefferson Community College in its Mid-State Athletic Conference loss to host Corning CC.
Newman added eight rebounds. Isiah Murphy and Jake Hess contributed 17 and 12 points, respectively, for the Cannoneers (14-8, 6-5).
Sam Kelly also led Corning CC (16-9) with 19 points.
NVU-LYNDON 81, SUNY CANTON 77
Antonio Carlisle supplied 19 points as the Hornets (7-17, 4-9) edged SUNY Canton in an NAC game in Lyndonville, Vt.
Danny Santana led SUNY Canton (14-11, 10-4) with 23 points and Andrew Fitch added 15.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 87, SUNY OSWEGO 75
Devyn Elliott supplied 36 points with nine rebounds as SUNY Potsdam (8-14, 5-11) defeated the Lakers in a SUNYAC game in Oswego.
Caroline LaFountain scored 19 points and Dyamon Hunter added 16 for the Bears.
Sydni Eure led the Lakers (6-15, 2-13) with 30 points and 10 rebounds.
SKIDMORE 66, CLARKSON 40
Mariah Benavides scored 14 points for the Golden Knights (7-15, 3-13) in a Liberty League loss to Skidmore (6-17, 4-12) at Saratoga Springs.
ITHACA 85, ST. LAWRENCE 55
Cassidy O’Mally scored 18 points and Grace Cannon added 17 to send the Bombers (18-5, 14-2) past SLU in a Liberty League game at Ithaca.
KellyAnne O’Reilly added 16 for Ithaca. Olivia Middleton led the Saints (16-7, 12-4) with 16 points.
NVU-LYNDON 73, SUNY CANTON 62
Alissa Mitchell scored 19 points and Faith Poirier added 18 to lead host NVU-Lyndon (9-14, 5-8) past the Kangaroos in an NAC game.
Joie Culkin scored 26 points for SUNY Canton (1-24, 1-13).Autumn Kunes supplied 16 points and Autumn Watkins added 15.
JCC 57, CORNING CC 48
Alyson Crosby and Ashlyn Eyles each produced double-doubles of 18 points and 20 rebounds, and 14 points and 14 boards to guide JCC (12-8, 9-2 league) over Corning CC (12-13, 10-9 Region 3) in a Mid-State Athletic Conference game at Corning.
Chesley Raven contibuted 14 points for JCC, while Taylor Kelly supplied a team-high 15 points for Corning CC.
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY CANTON 6, BRYN ATHYN 1
Brett Bannister scored two goals and Jesse Farabee added one goal and three assists as the Kangaroos (11-8-3) defeated Bryn Athyn in a nonconference game at Canton.
Adam Petric, Noah Robinson and Sean David also scored for SUNY Canton.
Tanner Congdon scored for Bryn Athyn (11-10-3).
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 6, SUNY POTSDAM 5
Adam Tretowicz, the son of former Clarkson Olympian Dave Tretowicz, scored two goals with two assists as SUNY Plattsburgh held off the Bears (6-15-2, 5-9-2) in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Joe Drabin also scored two goals with two assists for SUNY Plattsburgh (7-13-3, 4-8-2).
Tom Terranova, Bryce Ferrell, Rob Clerc, Paul Michura and Devin Panzeca scored for the Bears.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY CANTON 3, ANNA MARIA 1
The Kangaroos (7-15-1) enjoyed a 62-15 edge in shots in a nonconference win over Anna Maria (2-18-2) in Canton.
Alexa Parigi, Maggie Convery and Lily Cullen scored for SUNY Canton.
MEN’S LACROSSE
SYRACUSE 17, BINGHAMTON 4
Griffin Cook totaled five points, including three goals, both career highs, as the No. 5-ranked Orange shut down the Bearcats in a nonconference game at the Carrier Dome.
Chase Scanlan also tallied five points, including the first three assists of his career for Syracuse (2-0).
Brendan Curry added three goals for the Orange and Jamie Trimboli scored a pair of goals.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
STONY BROOK 17, SYRACUSE 16
Taryn Ohlmiller scored six goals and assisted on another and Ally Kennedy contributed four goals and three assists as the No. 12-ranked Seawolves held off the No. 4 Orange in a nonconference game at the Carrier Dome.
Sarah Pulis chipped in three goals and two assists for Stony Brook (1-0).
Emily Hawryschuk totaled seven points, including six goals, for Syracuse (1-1). Mary Rahal contributed three goals and an assist for the Orange.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
BEARS DROP TWO
Wells College and Keuka College each swept SUNY Potsdam (2-8, 1-3) in a pair of NEAC matches at the Wells Classic in Aurora.
Brendan Wall supplied five kills against Wells and Zaire Rogers produced 11 against Keuka.
NORDIC SKIING
GIRALDI, WANGLER LEAD CLARKSON
Michael Giraldi and Bridget Wangler each achieved podium finishes for Clarkson, as the Golden Knights claimed second place on the first day of the ECSC Mansfield Divisional Championships at Rikert Nordic Center in Ripton, Vt.
The Golden Knights’ men placed second among five teams with 16 points, trailing only Castleton. Clarkson’s women did likewise except in a field of six complete teams, scoring 19 points, again trailing just Castleton.
SAINTS PLACE 10TH
The SLU men’s 3x5 relay, consisting of Graham Branch, Timothy Cunningham and Brian Beyerbach posted a 10th-place finish to lead the Saints on day two of the Williams Carnival at Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid.
ALPINE SKIING
SAINTS WOMEN PLACE EIGHTH
Riley Whitney and Carter Armstrong posted the top results in their respective slalom’s to lead the Saints on day two of the Williams Carnival at Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Mass.
Whitney was 16th, skiing two runs for a final time of one minute and 40.9 seconds to earn 25 points for SLU. Armstrong posted a time of 1:38.8 to finish 27th and earn 19 points.
The women’s squad was eighth and the men 12th.
MEN’S TENNIS
ST. LAWRENCE 9, SUNY ONEONTA 0
Leo Romanetz, Quinn Bermingham, Eric Tecce, Nico Haet and Nathan Turtledove each won a singles match and were on a winning doubles team as the Saints (1-0) beat SUNY Oneonta (1-2) in Canton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.