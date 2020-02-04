PLATTSBURGH — Isaiah Brown scored 37 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the SUNY Potsdam men’s basketball team to an 89-82 victory over SUNY Plattsburgh in a SUNYAC game Tuesday night.
Jayquan Thomas scored 15 points and Tyrese Baptiste added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Bears (15-3 overall, 10-1 conference). Ahamadou Sillah contributed 11 points.
Travis Cox led the Cardinals with 28 points. Axel Rodriguez tossed in 19.
n Bella Barner hit a 3-point shot with 2 minutes, 28 seconds left to put SUNY Potsdam ahead for good in a 69-66 win over host SUNY Plattsburgh in a SUNYAC women’s basketball game. Barner and Caroline LaFountain finished with 12 points for the Bears (6-11, 4-8). Devyn Elliott led SUNY Potsdam with 16 points and 13 rebounds and Tsai Lewis added 10 points.
n Kayla McCabe stopped 19 shots to lead the SUNY Potsdam women’s hockey team to a 2-0 win over host St. Michael’s in a nonconference game. Delphine Leonard scored a power-play goal for the Bears (10-9-2) in the second period and Kaylee Merrill scored in the third.
