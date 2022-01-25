ITHACA — Lindsay Browning made 35 saves to lead the Cornell women’s hockey team to a 4-0 upset of No. 10 Clarkson (18-4-3 overall, 9-3-1 conference) in an ECAC Hockey game Tuesday at Lynah Rink.
Izzy Daniel and Gillis Frechette both scored one goal and assisted on two others for the Big Red (8-8-1, 6-5-1).
Lilly Dellanedis and Rory Guilday also scored for Cornell.
SUNY CANTON 1, MORRISVILLE 0
Sirena Alvarez made 28 saves for her sixth shutout of the season as SUNY Canton defeated Morrisville (4-11-1, 2-8-1) in a NEWHL game in Canton.
Sarah Kosnaskie scored the only goal of the game for the Kangaroos (11-2-1, 5-2-1) at 7 minutes, 47 seconds of the third period.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 76, SUNY CANTON 53
Trent Adamson scored 27 points as St. Lawrence defeated village rival SUNY Canton in a nonconference game at St. Lawrence University.
Aiden Macaulay added 12 points for the Saints (10-6).
Harry Quinlan led the Kangaroos (6-9) with nine points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY CANTON 90, WELLS 26
Seattle Lettau led four scorers in double figures for the Kangaroos with 17 points in a nonconference win in Aurora.
Ogdensburg native Chelsey Raven scored 16 points for SUNY Canton (6-9). Raven passed 1,000 career points during the game.
Antanasia Chambers scored 12 points and Joie Culkin added 11.
Lydia Thomas scored 10 points for Wells (1-15).
