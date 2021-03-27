BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Canton native Greg Carvel is going back to the Frozen Four with a lot of help from a former St. Lawrence University player.
Former Saints captain Carson Gicewicz scored the first three goals of the game to lead Massachusetts to a 4-0 victory over Bemidji State in an NCAA men’s hockey quarterfinal Saturday.
The three goals give Gicewicz, who transferred to Massachusetts after last season, 17 for the season.
Carvel, a former SLU head coach, makes the Frozen Four for the second straight time. His 2019 team made it to the national championship game.
The Minutemen (18-5-4 overall) will play again in a semifinal in Pittsburgh on April 8.
MEN’S LACROSSE
ST. LAWRENCE 14, VASSAR 5
Jack Hennessey tallied four goals to lead the Saints (2-0, 1-0) in a Liberty League game in Poughkeepsie. Peter Koch scored three goals and Mark Mahoney and Chris Jordan each added two. Maximus Albanese and Connor Deehan each supplied a goal and an assist for Vassar (0-1).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SYRACUSE 17, VIRGINIA TECH 10
Megan Carney recorded eight points, including two goals, and Meaghan Tyrrell totaled four goals and two assists to pace the No. 2-ranked Orange past the No. 25-ranked Hokies in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at the Carrier Dome.
Graduate student and South Jefferson grad Morgan Alexander scored a goal for the Orange (6-0, 4-0). Alexander has four goals in six games this year.
ST. LAWRENCE 14, UNION 12
Jaime Allan scored five goals to send the Saints (2-1) to victory in a Liberty League game in Canton. Charlotte Powell scored four goals and Isabel Silvia and Kylie Murphy each added two goals for the Saints.
SUNY CORTLAND 19, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Toni Cashman and Hannah Keech both scored three goals to send SUNY Cortland to victory in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam. Cecilia Procopio, Kiki Meager, Rachel Janis and Hannah Tiso each scored twice for the Red Dragons (3-1, 2-0).
BASEBALL
CLARKSON 13-8, CAZENOVIA 4-3
The Golden Knights beat Cazenovia College 13-4 and 8-3 in a nonconference doubleheader in Cortland. Clarkson improved to 3-5.
ELMIRA 8-4, SUNY CANTON 0-2
Mason Ryan picked up two hits in the opener and added another in game two as host Elmira (2-8) beat SUNY Canton 8-0 and 4-2 in a doubleheader. Zach Miner went 2-for-3 for the Kangaroos (2-4) in game two.
MOHAWK VALLEY CC 10-7, JEFFERSON CC 0-1
Mohawk Valley CC held the Jefferson CC to one run, sweeping the Cannoneers 10-0 and then 7-1 in Utica.
Will Simkin picked up two hits in the first game while Juan Perez drove in the only run for the Cannoneers (0-4) in game two.
SOFTBALL
ROCHESTER 16-10, ST. LAWRENCE 0-0
Hannah Keiper went 3-for-4 in the opening game and homered in game two as the Yellowjackets won 16-0 and 10-0 in a Liberty League doubleheader in Rochester. Toni Anne Hahn also homered for Rochester (5-3, 4-0) in game two. McKailey Lyndaker went 2-for-2 for the Saints (0-7, 0-4) in the opener.
MOHAWK VALLEY CC 11-2, JEFFERSON CC 7-15
Izzy Soluri collected four hits in game two as the host Cannoneers earned a split with the Hawks (1-1). Kaylee Johnson supplied five hits across two games for Jefferson Community College (3-1).
MEN’S TENNIS
HOBART 8, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Jordan Mamelak defeated Hobart’s Guthrie Speers 7-6, 6-4 in singles to pick up the only point for the Saints in a loss in Canton. It was the opening match for SLU.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
ST. LAWRENCE 6, WILLIAM SMITH 3
Rachel Caplan, Elena Syliades, Lillian Sullivan and Meredith Macey won singles matches to help St. Lawrence takes its season-opening home match against William Smith.
TRACK AND FIELD
SAINTS DOMINATE INVITATIONAL
Connor Lambert won the 200-meter dash, javelin and long jump and was part of the winning 1,600 relay to lead St. Lawrence to the team title in the three-team Ice Breaker Open in Canton.
St. Lawrence, which won 10 of 13 events, scored 97 points in the tri-meet, while SUNY Plattsburgh had 46. SUNY Potsdam finished third with 30 points.
Lambert ran with John Churchill, Nicholas Mitch and Ryan Steele in the 1,600 relay.
Maxwell Mapstone won the triple jump and also won the high jump for the Saints.
