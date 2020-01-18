PITTSBURGH — Syracuse University’s 1-0 victory over Robert Morris on Saturday gave Canton native Paul Flanagan his 400th career victory as an NCAA Division I coach.
Brynn Koocher scored the only goal for Syracuse (7-15-1 overall, 6-3-1 College Hockey America) at 3 minutes, 37 seconds of the third period and Allison Small made 32 saves.
Flanagan, the seventh women’s hockey coach to achieve the milestone, coached St. Lawrence University’s women’s team from 1999-2008 and led the Saints to a national championship game in 2001 and five Frozen Four appearances, going 230-83-24.
SUNY POTSDAM 2, MORRISVILLE 1
Lucy Condon scored what proved to be the game-winning goal during a power-play at 6:30 of the season period as SUNY Potsdam defeated the Mustangs in an NEWHL game in Morrisville.
Kaylee Merrill also scored for the Bears (7-8, 5-5). Potsdam native Alana McDonald scored for Morrisville (7-8-1, 4-5-1).
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 5, SUNY CANTON 1
Ivy Boric scored two goals for SUNY Plattsburgh in an NEWHL win over SUNY Canton in Canton.
Sara Krauseneck registered one goal and two assists for the top-ranked Cardinals (17-1, 13-0). Abby Brush and Madison Walker also scored.
Meaghan Best scored for SUNY Canton (3-11-1, 0-9-1).
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY FREDONIA 2, SUNY CANTON 0
Ryan Pascarella made 25 saves to lead SUNY Fredonia to a win over SUNY Canton in a nonconference game in Fredonia.
The win snapped an eight-game unbeaten streak for the Kangaroos (9-4-2), who had gone 7-0-1 in the spurt.
Jacob Haynes scored a power-play goal in the first period for SUNY Fredonia (3-8-4) and Jasper Korican-Barley added another in the second period.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 99, BUFFALO STATE 75
Isaiah Brown scored 25 points and picked up 13 rebounds to lead SUNY Potsdam past Buffalo State in a SUNYAC game in Buffalo.
Jayquan Thomas scored 20 points for the Bears (11-3, 6-1). Danny Delsol-Lowry scored 16 and Tyrese Baptiste added 14 points and 14 rebounds.
Sheldon Adams scored 24 points for the Bengals (3-7, 1-5).
SUNY CANTON 85, MAINE-PRESQUE ISLE 67
Danny Santana scored 17 points and George Nehma added 11 as SUNY Canton (9-8, 5-1) defeated Maine-Presque Isle in an NAC game in Canton.
Griffin Guerrette scored 24 points for Maine-Presque Isle (4-10, 0-6).
ST. LAWRENCE 66, SKIDMORE 63
Sophomore guard Luke Hicks led a quartet of Saints (4-9, 2-5) in double figures with 17 points in a win over Skidmore (4-10, 3-4) in a Liberty League game in Canton.
Hicks shot 6-for-12 from the floor and 4-for-5 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Andrew Geschickter recorded 15 points and Trent Adamson tallied 12 points, while Chris Jeffrey added 10.
ITHACA 101, CLARKSON 87
Skylar Sinon led the Bombers (10-3, 6-1) with 28 points and 11 rebounds in a Liberty League win in Potsdam.
Matt Higgins and Reese Swedberg both scored 19 points for Clarkson (4-10, 2-5) and Barryn Shark added 16.
CORNING CC 80, JEFFERSON CC 72
Gavin Stein scored 19 points off the bench as Corning Community College defeated Jefferson CC in a Mid-State Athletic Conference game in Watertown.
Reserves Keith Harris and Andre Starks added 15 and 11 points, respectively, and Sam Kelly scored 14 as Corning (9-8, 4-1) led 45-25 at halftime.
Joshua Newman scored 22 points for JCC (10-6, 2-2). Isiah Murphy finished with 15. Liam Bonk picked up 10 rebounds and Newman eight.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 64, SKIDMORE 53
Ava McCann nearly matched her season high, shooting 5-for-9 from the 3-point range, to lead the Saints with 18 points en route to a win over Skidmore in a Liberty League game in Canton.
Katie Frederick scored 15 points for the Saints (9-5, 5-2).
Clare Driscoll led Skidmore (2-12, 0-7) with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
ITHACA 77, CLARKSON 63
The Bombers outscored the Golden Knights 26-13 in the third quarter to pull away for a Liberty League win in Potsdam.
Cassidy O’Malley scored 13 points and Megan Yawman added 12 for Ithaca (9-4, 6-1).
Emma Buonannon led Clarkson (6-7, 2-5) with 22 points and Rachel Marison supplied 11.
BUFFALO STATE 77, SUNY POTSDAM 73
Liv LeBaron scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to send the Bengals (8-5, 4-2) past the Bears in a SUNYAC game in Buffalo.
Devyn Elliott scored 25 points with 11 rebounds for the Bears (4-8, 2-5), and Jakia Howard tallied 16 points with 10 rebounds.
MAINE-PRESQUE ISLE 77, SUNY CANTON 61
Hunter Mercier finished with 14 points and Taylor Miller and Kylie Vining both added 14 as Maine-Presque Isle (3-12, 1-5) won an NAC game in Canton.
Joie Culkin scored 16 points and added 15 rebounds for the Kangaroos (1-16, 1-5). Autumn Watkins and Jasmine Dickson both scored 15 points, and Autumn Kunes added 11.
JEFFERSON CC 70, CORNING CC 61
Alyson Crosby scored 20 points and grabbed 25 rebounds as Jefferson CC defeated Corning CC in a Mid-State Athletic Conference game in Watertown.
Ashlyn Eyles provided 19 points and eight assists for JCC (7-7, 4-0). Isabella Soluri finished with 14 points and Chelsea Raven 13 points and nine rebounds.
Taylor Kelly scored 20 points and Breanna Palmatier 19 for Corning (7-10, 2-3).
SWIMMING AND DIVING
BEARS, SAINTS SPLIT
SUNY Potsdam’s men defeated host SLU 145-117 but St. Lawrence won the women’s competition 156-124 in a nonconference meet.
Ryan Hagadorn led the Bears with wins in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke and 100 freestyle. Daniel Russotti won the 200 breaststroke and Jeremy LaClaire won the 1 and 3-meter dives.
Samantha Coombs led the SUNY Potsdam women with wins in the 200 and 50 freestyles. Iris Curtis won the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke and Allison Medley won the 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke.
CLARKSON MEN SPLIT, WOMEN SWEPT
The Clarkson men lost to host Middlebury (213-75) but beat Union (187-89), while the women fell in both matchups, losing to Middlebury (253-45) and to the Dutchwomen (161-130).
Senior Brent Reid won both of his events, each 1-meter dives, with scores of 238.10 and 201.05.
On the women’s side, sophomore Taylor Lee won the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.51.
SQUASH
SAINTS DROP TWO
Senior Belal Nawar and rookie Inwoo Lee led the No. 15 Saints with 2-0 afternoons individually, but SLU fell to both No. 6 Yale (7-2) and No. 13 Western Ontario.
ALPINE SKIING
SAINTS 10TH IN OPENER
Seniors Riley Whitney and Samuel Matel posted the top results for the Saints on day two of the Harvard University Carnival at Waterville Valley in Waterville Valley, N.H..
Whitney, who posted the top results on the women’s side in the slalom on Friday, also led the Saints in the giant slalom, posting a 19th-place finish with a final time of two minutes and 15.55 seconds. Matel finished the men’s giant slalom in 29th place with a time of 2:11.56.
The University of Vermont claimed first place with 447 points, while Middlebury and Dartmouth rounded out the top three teams. Combined with the scores from the Nordic team, the Saints finished their first carnival of the season in 10th place.
LACASSE PACES CLARKSON
Senior Nick Lacasse and sophomore Taylor Hubert led the Golden Knights on day two at Proctor Ski Area as the duo finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the FIS slalom race in Andover, N.H.
Lacasse was the lone skier on either side to finish in the top half of the participants, taking 35th overall in a field of 74 skiers on the men’s side, closing out his two runs with a time of 1:34.61.
On the women’s side, Taylor Hubert led Clarkson for the fourth straight race, coming in 43rd in 1:45.93.
NORDIC SKIING
HOCHSCHARTNER PACES SAINTS
Senior Lucy Hochschartner posted her second EISA top-25 finish of the weekend and Brian Beyerbach placed 49th to lead the men’s squad on day two of the Harvard University Carnival in Craftsbury, Vt.
Hochschartner finished the women’s 15-kilometer classic course to earn 21st place, while Beyerbach skied the men’s 20K classic course to earn 11 points for the Saints.
