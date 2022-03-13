Canton’s Declan Porter scored 12 points in Williams College’s 73-59 loss to Wabash College in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament Friday in Bloomington, Ill.
Porter, a freshman forward, added five rebounds, closing out his debut year with the Ephs (18-6 overall).
Porter started 23 of Williams’ 24 games during the season, averaging 9.9 points per game, which was third on the team. He led the team in 3-pointers (54) and free throw percentage (20-for-21, .952).
Porter, 6-foot-7, graduated from Canton high school as Section 10’s all-time leading scorer. He moved on to Phillips Exeter prep school before attending Williams.
FENLONG GETS 3RD SAVE
Gouverneur’s Connor Fenlong recorded his third save of the season as he helped Indiana State hold off Michigan in a 6-5 victory at the LeClair Classic on March 6 in Greenville, N.C.
Indiana State (7-5) grabbed a 4-0 lead after two innings but Michigan cut into the lead and rallied for three runs in the eighth to move within one of the Sycamores.
Fenlong came on in the eighth and allowed a run-scoring single for Michigan’s fifth run, but then struck out Michigan’s Jimmy Obertop for the final out of the inning.
Fenlong, a redshirt junior for the Division I program, has appeared in six games, allowing nine hits and five earned runs in 7.2 innings, through Friday. He has struck out six and walked three.
STOKER SLUGS FOR WARRIORS
Former Sandy Creek standout Carley Stoker is tied for the team lead in home runs with two for Eastern Connecticut State University through the team’s first six games.
Stoker, a junior, has driven in six runs in 20 at-bats and is batting .250.
Stoker has appeared in four games on the mound, three of them in relief.
