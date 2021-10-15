CANTON — Emma Casey scored two goals to lead the St. Lawrence University women’s soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Bard in a Liberty League game Friday.
The Saints improved to 5-4-2 overall and 2-3-1 in the Liberty League. Gillian Randall scored for Bard (1-9, 0-6).
VASSAR 2, CLARKSON 0
The Brewers scored two goals in the second half to defeat the Golden Knights (3-6-2, 1-3-2) in a Liberty League game in Potsdam.
Skylar Herrera-Ross and Noelle Namba scored for the Brewers (7-4-1, 2-2-1).
SUNY GENESEO 6, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Nicole Bell scored three goals to lead SUNY Geneseo past SUNY Potsdam (6-7, 2-5) in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Liv Raucci scored twice for SUNY Geneseo (10-2-1, 5-0-1).
MEN’S SOCCER
VASSAR 1, CLARKSON 0
Duncan Keker scored with two minutes left to lead Vassar past Clarkson (3-7-2, 1-4) in a Liberty League game in Poughkeepsie.
Eric Wnorowski made five saves for the Brewers (10-2-1, 3-1-1).
ST. LAWRENCE 2, BARD 1
Marvin Sibanda and Michael McDougald scored for SLU (7-5-1, 3-2-1) in a Liberty League win over Bard in Annandale-On-Hudson.
Denny Lane scored for Bard (4-7, 0-5).
SUNY GENESEO 2, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Will Price made one save as the Blue Knights defeated the Bears (2-10-2, 0-7) in a SUNYAC game in Geneseo.
Justin Arilotta and Ryan Hilke scored for SUNY Geneseo (6-5-2, 3-3).
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON 3, ARCADIA 2
Gillian Kurtic picked up 19 kills to lead Clarkson (13-7) to a 20-25, 16-25, 25-15, 25-15, 15-9 comeback win over Arcadia in a nonconference match in Glenside, Pa.
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. LAWRENCE 2, WILLIAM SMITH 1
Mckenzie Haberl scored the winning goal for SLU (8-5, 2-2) in the 46th minute in a Liberty League win over William Smith in Geneva.
Morgan Misiaszek also scored for SLU. Lauren Jackson scored for the Hurons (4-8, 0-4).
