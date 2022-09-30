POTSDAM — Anne Cherkowski supplied two goals and one assist to lead the Clarkson women’s hockey team to a 5-0 victory over Bemidji State in the home opener Friday at Cheel Arena.
Gabrielle David picked up two assists in the nonconference game, surpassing the 100-point mark for her career.
Ashlyn Ham, Sena Catterall and Darcie Lappan also scored goals for Clarkson (3-0 overall).
Michelle Pasiechnyk stopped 20 shots to shut out Bemidji State (2-1).
SUNY NEW PALTZ 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Sophia Rowny produced six kills for the Bears (8-6, 0-3) in a 25-19, 25-15, 25-10 loss to the SUNY New Paltz Hawks in a SUNYAC match in Maxcy Hall.
Makenzie Bills led SUNY New Paltz (10-2, 3-1) with 11 kills.
