Times Staff Report
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Anne Cherkowski scored a pair of goals, including a power-play tally, to propel the Clarkson women’s hockey team to a 3-1 victory over Brown on Friday night in an ECAC Hockey game at Meehan Auditorium.
Jenna Goodwin contributed a goal and Stephanie Markowski recorded a pair of assists for the Golden Knights.
Goaltender Michelle Pasiechnyk made 11 saves for Clarkson, which improves to 21-6-2, and 10-4-1 in league play.
Madie Stockfish scored for the Bears (6-15-1, 4-11-0) and goalie Kaley Doyle finished with 40 saves.
YALE 6, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Carina DiAntonio scored two goals and assisted on another, and Claire Dalton contributed a goal and two assists as the Bulldogs defeated the Saints in an ECAC Hockey game at Ingalls Rink in New Haven, Conn.
Elle Hartje tallied a goal and an assist for Yale (20-1-1, 13-1-1), and goalie Pia Dukaric made 20 saves.
Abby Hustler scored for St. Lawrence (11-16-2, 5-8-2) and goalie Lucy Morgan finished with 28 saves.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 5, SUNY CANTON 2
Sara Krauseneck netted a goal and an assist as the Cardinals topped the Kangaroos in an NEWHL conference game at Canton.
Julia Masotta and Riley Calhoun each dished out two assists for SUNY Plattsburgh (17-2, 11-0).
Scarlet Ditoro and Kyra O’Keefe each scored for SUNY Canton (11-6-2, 5-6-1).
SUNY CORTLAND 4, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Dany Donegan, Emily Kromer, Quinn Metcalfe and Jayden Kelley scored a goal each to spark the Red Dragons past the Bears in a NEWHL game played in Potsdam.
Goalie Molly Goergen made 17 saves for SUNY Cortland (14-4, 9-2).
Megan Teachout scored a power-play goal for SUNY Potsdam (9-9, 4-7) and goalie Magalie Parent made 28 saves in the loss.
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY CANTON 4, ANNA MARIA 2
Sam Martin had a hand in all four of his team’s goals by tallying two goals and two assists as SUNY Canton defeated Anna Maria in a nonleague game in Canton.
Brendan Morrow generated a goal and an assist for SUNY Canton (9-12), Zac Sirota scored a goal and goalie Nate Hopkins made 32 saves.
Goalie Aidan Richardson finished with 22 saves for Anna Maria (8-11-1).
SUNY GENESEO 3, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Mitch Machlitt scored a goal and assisted on another as the No. 7-ranked Ice Knights defeated the Bears in a SUNYAC game played in Geneseo.
Goalie Adam Harris made 17 stops for SUNY Geneseo (13-4-2, 7-2-1).
Drew Rose scored a goal for SUNY Potsdam (4-15-1, 2-9) and goalie Stephen Friedland finished with 32 saves.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY CORTLAND 75, SUNY POTSDAM 50
Casey Travers totaled 20 points as the Red Dragons beat the Bears in a SUNYAC game at Cortland.
Sarah Tully notched 13 points for SUNY Cortland (16-3, 11-1).
Jakia Howard supplied 15 points for SUNY Potsdam (6-9, 4-7).
CLARKSON 66, BARD 46
Cassidy Dumont produced 29 points as the Golden Knights pulled away to beat the Raptors in a Liberty League matchup at Annadale-on-Hudson.
Former Gouverneur standout Raelin Burns added 17 points for Clarkson (7-8, 3-6).
Thalia Grandinetti scored 14 points for Bard (1-15, 0-9).
SUNY CANTON 81, CAZENOVIA 47
Joie Culkin scored 28 points as the Kangaroos downed the Wildcats in a North Atlantic Conference game at Canton.
Hope Aniceto chipped in 17 points for SUNY Canton (11-9, 7-3).
Nina Romeo paced Cazenovia (2-18) with 11 points.
VASSAR 75, ST. LAWRENCE 57
Eliza Srinivasan collected 16 points as the Brewers’ strong second quarter carried them to a Liberty League victory over the Saints in Poughkeepsie.
Julia Harvey recorded 15 points for Vassar (11-7, 8-3).
Olivia Middleton and Jackie Malley each tallied 14 points for St. Lawrence (7-7, 4-5).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
CLARKSON 58, BARD 42
Blake Gearhart netted 18 points as the Golden knights beat the Raptors in Liberty League play at Annandale-on-Hudson.
Ryan Miles-Ferguson contributed 15 points for Clarkson (6-11, 3-7).
Greg Farrow provided 11 points for Bard (6-12, 3-8).
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
RAMAPO 3, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Andrew Finnegan recorded 23 kills as Ramapo College defeated SUNY Potsdam 25-22, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22 in Mahwah, N.J.
Sean Nieves added 12 kills and three blocks for the Roadrunners (2-1).
For Potsdam (1-4), Joe Zimmerman led the way with 12 kills and 11 digs. Matt Kilinski added a career-high nine kills and Jason Hendler eight kills.
