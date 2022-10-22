LAKE PLACID — Anne Cherkowski scored two goals to lead the Clarkson University women’s hockey team to a 3-1 victory over rival St. Lawrence University in the championship game of the NCAA Ice Breaker tournament Saturday at the Herb Brooks Arena.
Cherkowski scored the first goal of the game for Clarkson (8-1-1 overall), and Darcie Lappan added a power-play goal, to give the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead.
Katina Duscio scored late in the second period for the Saints (4-4) to cut the lead to one.
Cherkowski put the game away with a second goal at 15 minutes, 1 second of the third period.
FOOTBALL
HOBART 31, ST. LAWRENCE 10
Hobart built an early 17-0 lead and went on to defeat St. Lawrence in a Liberty League game in Canton.
David Krewson threw for 147 yards and Tim Denham Jr. gained 74 yards rushing on 18 carries, including two touchdowns, for the Statesmen (4-3, 1-2). Alex LaBella caught seven passes for 101 yards.
Daniel Lawther threw for 173 yards for the Saints (2-5, 0-3) with one touchdown and one interception.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
CLARKSON 2, UNION 1
Maddie Lopal scored off a pass from Julia Tylar in the 50th minute to send the Golden Knights (8-5-2, 3-3-1) to a Liberty League victory in Potsdam.
Tylar scored in the fourth minute for Clarkson. Emma Maley scored in the third minute for Union (8-5-3, 2-4-1).
SKIDMORE 2, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Kat Dunn scored both goals for the Thoroughbreds in a Liberty League win over the Saints (6-5-2, 2-4-1) in Canton.
Claire Wolgast made 10 saves for Skidmore (8-2-3, 3-1-3).
SUNY GENESEO 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Mollie Collins and Angel Bennett each made a save as host SUNY Geneseo shut out SUNY Potsdam (7-9-1, 3-5-1) in a SUNYAC game.
Griffin Mackenzie scored twice for SUNY Geneseo (10-4-2, 7-1-1) and Liv Raucci scored the other goal.
SUNY DELHI 2, SUNY CANTON 0
Kelsey Innes scored both goals as SUNY Delhi defeated SUNY Canton (0-12-4, 0-6-3) in an NAC game in Canton.
Andraya Hunt made four saves for SUNY Delhi (6-6-4, 4-3-2).
HUDSON VALLEY CC 3, JEFFERSON CC 0
Hudson Valley Community College pulled away in the second half to defeat Jefferson CC in an NJCAA Region 3 first-round game at South Jefferson High School in Adams.
Hudson Valley (6-8-1) took a 1-0 halftime lead.
JCC finished the season 4-8.
MEN’S SOCCER
ST. LAWRENCE 2, SKIDMORE 1
The Saints (9-1-5, 5-0-3) scored twice in the first 23 minutes and held on to defeat the Thoroughbreds in a Liberty League game in Saratoga Springs.
Shane Hauck scored in the 17th minute and Antonio Rogliano scored in the 23rd minute for SLU.
Ethan Kilmnick scored for Skidmore (6-3-5, 3-2-3) in the 89th minute.
UNION 4, CLARKSON 3
Union (4-8-2, 1-5-1) scored two goals in the final five minutes to edge Clarkson in a Liberty League game in Schenectady.
Evan Farr tied the game in the 85th minute, and Nate Boule scored the winner in the 87th.
Union led 2-0 before Clarkson (8-3-3, 2-3-3) scored three straight goals on shots from Christian Silvano, Nolan Grady and Bobby Guilfoil.
SUNY CANTON 2, SUNY DELHI 0
Owen Kwong stopped one shot to lead SUNY Canton past SUNY Delhi (8-6-2, 4-3-2) in an NAC game in Canton.
Michael Gavette and Chris Escobar scored in the second half for the Kangaroos (6-10-1, 5-3-1).
SUNY GENESEO 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Vincent Maronski finished with five saves as SUNY Geneseo shut out SUNY Potsdam (5-7-4, 0-5-3) in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Tyler Lewandowski, Dylan Thody and Owen Frank scored for the Blue Knights.
VOLLEYBALL
PLATTSBURGH SWEEPS
SUNY Plattsburgh defeated St. Lawrence University 19-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-18 and then beat SUNY Canton 25-21, 25-10, 20-25, 28-26 in a pair of nonconference matches at SLU.
The Saints (7-17) picked up a 25-21, 26-25, 25-22 win over the Kangaroos.
Julia Giroux finished with 32 kills for SLU and Alyssa Adams tallied 15 for the Kangaroos (6-15) over the two matches.
CLARKSON WINS TWO
Allyson Treichel finished with 20 kills as Clarkson (14-9) defeated Bates 25-20, 25-14, 25-14 and then swept SUNY Potsdam 25-6, 25-12, 25-13 at Clarkson.
Jessica Ader led the Bears (13-11) with five kills.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
RIT SWEEPS CLARKSON, SLU
Both the men’s and women’s teams from RIT beat both Clarkson and SLU in a three-team meet in Canton.
RIT’s men’s team beat SLU 249-30 and Clarkson 244.5-50.5 Clarkson beat the SLU men 201-47.
The Tiger women beat SLU 219-73 and Clarkson 236-70. SLU beat the Golden Knights 170-106.
SKIDMORE SWEETS BEARS
Skidmore beat the SUNY Potsdam men 210-74 and the women 226-66 in a meet at Maxcy Hall.
Sierra Jackel won the 1 and 3-meter diving events for the Bears. Jack McCormick won the 100-meter breaststroke for SUNY Potsdam.
