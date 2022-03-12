DAVENPORT, Fla. — Caleb Doyle and Mike Nee each lined three hits to lead the Clarkson University baseball team to a 5-3 win over Penn State-Altoona in a nonconference game Saturday in Four Corners, Fla.
Nicholas Hofacker was the winning pitcher for Clarkson (2-0 overall), allowing just two runs in five innings.
Jake Hillard and Garrett Alauzen both picked up two hits for Penn State-Altoona (3-8).
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 3, EASTERN NAZARENE 2
Joe Zimmerman posted 20 kills and eight digs as the Bears rallied for a 23-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-13 New England Collegiate Conference win over the Lions in Quincy, Mass.
Zaire Rogers registered 11 kills, six blocks and four digs while Jason Hendler collected nine kills and nine blocks for SUNY Potsdam (9-11, 1-0).
Alejandro Garcia Fernandez led Eastern Nazarene (10-7, 1-1) with 43 kills, two aces and two blocks.
SKIING
STRACK LEADS SLU NORDIC TEAM
Emma Strack finished 25th in the women’s 15-kilometer event in the NCAA Skiing Championships at Midway, Utah.
Strack turned in a time of 41:01.3. Utah’s Sophia Laukli took first with a mark of 36:35.7.
In the men’s competition, Brian Beyerbach placed 39th with a 48:16.1 in the 20K race won by Vermont’s Ben Ogden.
CLARKSON FINISHES SEFCOND
Conner Roberts, Simon Zehr, and Cameron Bancroft combined for a second-place finish in the 3x3 team sprint relay for the Clarkson Nordic team at the USCSA national championships at Mt. Van Hoevenberg.
Clarkson finished second with 15 points and the women’s team finished in sixth. In the overall competition the Clarkson men finished tied for third and the women were in sixth.
