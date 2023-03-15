AUBURNDALE, Fla. — C.J. Cartier drove in Colby Brouillette with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead the Clarkson baseball team to a 3-2 win over Emerson in a nonconference game Wednesday.
It was the 400th career win for Golden Knights coach Jim Kane.
Brouillette, Caleb Doyle, Connor Matthews and James Mason all produced two-hit games for Clarkson (1-7 overall).
Angelina LoPiccolo finished with three total hits for SUNY Canton (0-7) in a pair of nonconference losses in Little River, S.C.
Wilson defeated the Kangaroos 16-2 and Mount St. Vincent won the second game 8-0.
Caitlyn Reed and Mackenzie Currie each produced two hits against Wilson.
SUNY POTSDAM 19, CASTLETON 4
Peyton Walsh scored six goals to lead the Bears (3-1) past Castleton in a nonconference game in Potsdam.
Noah Strader scored four goals and Owen Walsh added three for the Bears.
CLARKSON 14, KEENE STATE 8
Andrew Kearney scored three goals to send Clarkson (5-0) past Keene State in a nonconference game in Davenport, Fla.
Alex Seiler, Bryan Penny and Thomas Fiebich all added two goals for Clarkson.
Andrew Miller led Keene State (1-4) with three goals.
Erin Renshaw and Elaina Corson both scored five goals with two assists to send Rowan (3-2) past Clarkson in a nonconference game in St. Leo, Fla.
Chrissy Benedict scored four goals for Clarkson (5-1). Watertown graduate Julia Lavarnway and Madelynn Barnum each added three goals.
