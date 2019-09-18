POTSDAM — Elyse Green made four saves as Clarkson shut out Skidmore 3-0 in the Liberty League women’s soccer opener for both teams Wednesday.
Madelyn Van Aken scored twice to lead Clarkson (6-1-1 overall, 1-0 league). Danielle Martin also scored for the Golden Knights.
Skidmore is 4-1-1, 0-1.
SUNY OSWEGO 4, SUNY CANTON 0
Graisa Madden, Lynsey Roth and Maggie Riordan all scored in the first half as the Lakers blanked the Kangaroos in a nonconference game in Oswego.
Jackie Vigliotti added a goal in the second half for Oswego (2-6).
Oswego goalie Sophia Portalatin faced no shots against SUNY Canton (1-4-1).
MEN’S SOCCER
BROOME CC 2, JEFFERSON CC 0
Nazar Fedorchuk and Elliot Booth scored within three minutes of each other in the second half to give Broome Community College a Mid-State Athletic Conference win over Jefferson Community College in Binghamton.
Andrew McLean made seven saves for the Cannoneers (3-3, 1-2), and Adam Burns made three saves for the Hornets (3-4, 2-1).
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
JEFFERSON CC 3, BROOME CC 0
Jefferson Community College defeated Broome Community College 25-23, 25-22 and 25-19 in a Mid-State Athletic Conference match in Binghamton.
Allison Burrows finished with 12 kills and 17 digs, Jenna Wilson supplied 16 digs, Kelsey Finster made 31 assists and Maggie Vazquez added 10 kills in the victory for the Cannoneers (13-1, 4-0).
Broome CC fell to 10-3, 4-1.
