POTSDAM — The Clarkson men’s lacrosse team rallied in the second half to edge SUNY Potsdam 7-5 in a nonconference game Tuesday night at SUNY Potsdam.
The Bears (5-3 overall) led 3-2 at halftime.
Updated: March 29, 2023 @ 12:02 am
Clarkson (8-1) turned the game around with three goals in the third quarter. Thomas Fiebich led the Golden Knights with two goals and one assist.
Owen Walsh supplied two goals and one assist to lead the Bears.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SYRACUSE 19, CORNELL 13
Meaghan Tyrell accumulated five goals and three assists as the Orange stayed unbeaten with a nonconference victory over the Big Red at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.
Sister Emma Tyrell totaled four goals while Emma Ward registered five points for Syracuse (12-0).
Shannon Brazier paced Cornell (6-4) with four goals.
SOFTBALL
JEFFERSON CC 8-4, MONTGOMERY (MD.) 0-1
Emily Birmingham smacked a three-run triple and Rachael Shackleton tossed a five-hit shutout in game one as the Cannoneers swept the Raptors in a nonconference doubleheader in Rockville, Md.
Shackelton also logged a pair of hits and made the save on the mound in game two for Jefferson Community College (2-1).
Brooke Beleza doubled and brought home three runs in the opening game for the Cannoneers.
BASEBALL
SUNY ONEONTA 7-6, SUNY CANTON 2-5
The Red Dragons scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, with the winning run scoring on an infield error, to complete a nonconference doubleheader sweep of the Kangaroos in Oneonta.
Josh Gilkey went 4-for-7 with an RBI over the two games for Oneonta (14-3).
Nick Shoemaker and Edilberto Rosado both produced two hits in game one for the Kangaroos (3-13), and Aaron D’Agnese added two hits in game two.
