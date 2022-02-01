HAMILTON — The Clarkson women’s hockey team scored all of its goals in the last eight minutes of the third period to defeat Colgate 3-1 in an ECAC Hockey game Tuesday night.
Gabrielle David scored first for Clarkson (20-5-3 overall, 11-4-1 conference) at 12 minutes, 21 seconds with assists going to Morgan Helgeson and Caitrin Lonergan.
Jenna Goodwin added a second goal for Clarkson at 14:10 with Olivia Hanson assisting.
The Raiders (20-6-1, 10-4-1) pulled goalie Kayle Osborne for an extra attacker and responded with a goal from Kalty Kaltounkova at 16:13 to cut the lead to 2-1.
Anne Cherkowski clinched the win for Clarkson with an empty-net goal at 18:42.
CORNELL 4, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Lindsay Browning stopped 20 shots as the Big Red shut out the Saints (11-10-5, 7-5-2) in an ECAC Hockey game in Ithaca.
Gillis Frechette scored the first two goals of the game for Cornell (9-9-2, 7-6-2). Kaitlin Jockims and Izzy Daniel also scored for the Big Red.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 9, SUNY CANTON 1
Sara Krauseneck totaled two goals and three assists and Kaitlin Drew-Mead added two goals and one assist as the Cardinals (16-2, 11-0) defeated the Kangaroos in a NEWHL game in Plattsburgh.
Brycelan Sunday scored for SUNY Canton (12-4-1, 6-4-1).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
BARD 81, CLARKSON 72
Greg Farrow and Stamatis Koulouris each scored 14 points to send Bard (7-10, 3-7) past Clarkson in a Liberty League game in Annandale-on-Hudson.
Blake Gearhart led Clarkson (5-13, 2-9) with 21 points. Ryan Miles-Ferguson scored 13 and Chris Hulbert added 10.
SUNY CANTON 82, NVU-JOHNSON 79
Quran DuBois scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Kangaroos to victory in a NAC game in Canton.
DeMerrill Levy scored 17 points and Danny Santana added 16 for SUNY Canton (8-10, 6-3). Andrew Fitch scored 15 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.
Brian Lee scored 24 points for NVU-Johnson (8-12, 4-5).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY CANTON 64, NVU-JOHNSON 41
Chelsey Raven scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Kangaroos in a NAC game in Canton.
Mya Hodge added 11 points for SUNY Canton (8-10, 5-5).
Halie Tillotson scored 18 points to lead NVU-Johnson (5-13, 3-6).
