ABURNDALE, Fla. — Bridget Kerwin and Katy Aldous each supplied two hits as the Clarkson softball team beat SUNY New Paltz 7-1 in a nonconference game Tuesday.
Paige Riley was the winning pitcher for Clarkson (5-5 overall) and allowed only four hits for Clarkson.
The Golden Knights won their second game 13-5 over Knox.
Sophia Padilla-Dunderson tallied two hits in the second game as SUNY Canton (0-5) fell 7-0 to Mansfield and 16-1 to St. Joseph in nonconference games in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Colby Brouillette went 3-for-5 for the Golden Knights (0-7) in a nonconference loss to Keystone in Auburndale, Fla.
Aidan Kuefner and James Mason each added two hits for Clarkson.
■ SUNY Canton (2-5) overall split a pair of games in Davenport, Fla. The Kangaroos lost 14-2 to Beloit and then defeated Knox 4-3 in 10 innings.
Joey Spallina returned home to Long Island with four goals and three assists as the Orange snapped a four-game losing streak with a nonconference victory over the Pride in Hempstead.
Owen Hiltz chipped in three goals and three assists while Will Mark made 13 saves for Syracuse (4-4).
Hofstra (2-5) opened the game with the first three goals.
MERRILL NAMED HURD FINALIST
SUNY Potsdam senior Kaylee Merrill has been named one of 11 finalists for the Laura Hurd Award, which is given to the best NCAA Division III women’s hockey player in the country.
Merrill, the Northeast Women’s Hockey League Player of the Year, led the league in goals (27) and points (39), breaking Potsdam’s NCAA-era single-season scoring record of 36 points. She was fourth in the nation in goals per game (1.08) and eighth in points per game (1.56).
Merrill, who is from Wasilla, Alaska, is second all-time in Potsdam history in goals (56) and points (76).
The Hurd winner will be announced March 16.
