POTSDAM — Elyse Green stopped two shots to lead the Clarkson University women’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over village rival SUNY Potsdam (1-2 overall) in a nonconference game Wednesday night at Clarkson.
Sarah Kohls scored the only goal of the game for Clarkson (3-0) in the 36th minute, with Allison Coon assisting.
MEN’S SOCCER
SUNY POTSDAM 1, SUNY CANTON 1 (OT)
Shayne O’Neill scored off passes from Brett Anderson and Dustin Brown in the 58th minute to help the Kangaroos (1-0-2) to a tie in a nonconference game in Canton. Teddy Bruschini scored on a penalty kick for the Bears (2-0-1) in the 24th minute.
JEFFERSON CC 4, NORTH COUNTRY CC 0
Jeffrey Lloyd’s two goals powered Jefferson Community College to a Region 3 victory over North Country Community College in Saranac Lake. Trenton Sullivan and Sebastian Mastin added goals while Andrew McLean stopped six shots for the Cannoneers.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
NORTH COUNTRY CC 11, JEFFERSON CC 1
Cassie Norton totaled three goals as the North Country CC blasted JCC in a Region 3 game at Saranac Lake. Nidia DeArmaYero provided two goals and five assists for North Country Community College (4-1). Calleigh Thomas notched a goal for JCC (0-2).
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. LAWRENCE 6, MORRISVILLE 2
Mckenzie Haberl scored four goals to send St. Lawrence University to victory in a nonconference game in Morrisville. Jackie Reiss and Mary Clark scored for the Saints (1-2). Grae Hanehan and Camberly VanBalkenbur scored for Morrisville (0-3).
VOLLEYBALL
JEFFERSON CC 3, FINGER LAKES CC 1
Allison Burrows supplied 16 digs and five kills as Jefferson CC rallied for a 18-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19 Mid-State Athletic Conference victory over Finger Lakes CC in Canandaigua. Nicole O’Connor totaled 12 digs and Brooke Everson chipped in with 11 kills for the Cannoneers (4-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.