Clarkson senior goalie Ian Roeloffs was named to the first team of the men’s Liberty League soccer team Tuesday.
Clarkson junior midfielder Mack Walton, junior defender Brandon Bahr and junior defender Kyle Jackson were all named to the second team.
St. Lawrence University freshman Marvin Sibanda made the second team as a midfielder and Saints teammates Aidan Callahan (senior) and Robert Reynolds (sophomore) made honorable mention.
SLU junior forward Julia Mulhern and senior midfielder Emily Wade made the women’s first team.
SLU junior defender Hannah Arment made the second team and Clarkson seniors Giulia Mahoney and Camryn Careccia made honorable mention.
n SUNY Potsdam’s Lexi Dean was named the SUNYAC women’s soccer Offensive Player of the Year on Monday. Dean led the SUNYAC in scoring with 14 goals and eight assists for 36 points in 16 games. She was the SUNYAC Offensive Player of the Week three times during the regular season. SUNY Potsdam junior defender Maeve Morrissey also made the first team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.