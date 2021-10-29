SCHENECTADY — Baylee Kirwan scored with 1 minute, 19 seconds left in the final period to help the Clarkson women’s hockey team re-establish control in a 4-1 victory over Union in its first ECAC Hockey game of the season Friday.
Anne Cherkowski and Gabrielle David gave Clarkson (6-1-2 overall, 1-0-0 ECAC) a 2-0 lead in the first period with a goal apiece. David supplied an assist on Cherkowski’s goal.
Union (2-7-1, 0-3-0) pulled within one on a goal by Celeste Beaudoin 1:29 into the third but never tied the game as Kirwan connected from Olivia Hanson and Haley Winn for the Golden Knights’ third goal. Caitrin Lonergan, who also contributed an assist, scored an empty net goal with 29 seconds remaining.
Clarkson killed all five Union power-play chances.
ST. LAWRENCE 3, RENSSELAER 0
Lucy Morgan turned away 32 shots as St. Lawrence University recorded a victory in its first ECAC Hockey game of the season with a shutout of Rensselaer in Troy.
Brittney Gout scored a minute and one second into the game and Aly McLeod added a goal 10 minutes later to give the Saints (4-2-2, 1-0-0) an early advantage. Abby Hustler contributed a short-handed goal on a breakaway with seven seconds left in the second period.
Morgan made 14 saves in the final period as RPI outshot SLU 32-25 overall. Amanda Rampado made 22 saves for the Engineers (4-5-0, 2-1-0).
WILLIAM SMITH 6, POTSDAM 0
William Smith received scoring from six different players en route to the shutout victory over SUNY Potsdam in a nonconference season-opener for each team in Geneva.
Annabel Ziskin, Taylor Ettore, Emily Martino, Alex George, Tiffany Foster and Ava Cornforth each scored for the Herons, who led 3-0 after a first period.
Amanda Aalto made 24 saves for William Smith.
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY CANTON 4, STEVENSON 4 (OT)
Visiting Stevenson scord two goals in the final 4:50 of the game to pick up a tie with SUNY Canton in a nonconference game.
Stevenson led 2-0 after one period.
SUNY Canton scored three goals in the second and one in the third to take a 4-2 lead.
Brady Morrison, Jake Mayette, Jesse Farabee and Carson Lanceleve scored for the Kangaroos.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY CORTLAND 3, CLARKSON 2
Gillian Kurtic supplied 20 kills as Clarkson (16-9) lost 30-28, 16-25, 20-25, 15-17, 15-10 to SUNY Cortland in a nonconference match in Potsdam.
ST. LAWRENCE 3, KEUKA 0
Annika Kreppein finished with 15 kills and Natalie Piper added 14 as the Saints (16-9) swept Keuka 25-19, 25-23, 25-20 in a nonconference match in Canton.
SKIDMORE 3, POTSDAM 0
Grace Aronson recorded 11 skills as Skidmore swept SUNY Potsdam 25-23, 25-13, 25-11 in the first day of the Skidmore Invitational at Saratoga Springs.
Zoe Beals added nine kills and Jessica Shulman 18 assists for Skidmore (11-5).
Jessica Adler made seven kills for Potsdam (6-14). Alyssa Rogers added 11 assists.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
CLARKSON SWEEPS SAINTS
Clarkson’s Taylor Lee won the 100-meter butterfly and the 100 breaststroke as the Clarkson women won their first meet against SLU 129-101 in Potsdam.
The men won 112-49.
