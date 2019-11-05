POTSDAM — Kyle Jackson scored on a loose ball in the box in the 54th minute to give the Clarkson men’s soccer team a 1-0 victory over Ithaca College in a Liberty League quarterfinal game Tuesday.
Clarkson (11-4-3 overall), the No. 4 seed, will face top-seeded Rensselaer in a semifinal at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Golden Knights tied RPI 0-0 a few weeks ago in Potsdam.
Ian Roeloffs made four saves to shut out No. 5 Ithaca (12-5-2).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
ST. LAWRENCE 2, RENSSELAER 0
Samantha Allen and Cynnie White shared goaltending duties as No. 4 St. Lawrence shut out No. 5 Rensselaer (8-7-2) in a Liberty League quarterfinal in Canton. White made four saves and SLU had one team save.
The Saints (12-4) will play top-seeded William Smith in a semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday in Geneva.
Isabel Silvia and Katie Clemmer scored for SLU.
MEN’S HOCKEY
ST. MICHAEL’S 3, SUNY CANTON 2 (OT)
Jeremy Routh scored 3 minutes, 17 seconds into overtime to give St. Michael’s (2-0-1) a nonconference win in Canton.
St. Michael’s sent the game to overtime when Paul McAuliffe scored a shorthanded extra-attacker goal at 19:13 of the third period. Colin O’Connor also scored for St. Michael’s.
Jesse Garabee and Corson Green scored for the Kangaroos (1-1-1).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
GENESEE CC 87, JEFFERSON CC 65
Brandon Speller scored 27 points to lead all scorers as the Cougars cruised to win in their home opener over the visiting Cannoneers in a nonleague game in Batavia.
Jalen Willis chipped in with 16 points and five assists to lead a balanced attack for Genesee Community College (3-0) and Souleymane Gueye grabbed 14 rebounds.
Jake Hess and Joshua Newman (10 rebounds) each scored 13 points to pace the Cannoneers in their season opener. Isiah Murphy contributed 12 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
GENESEE CC 69, JEFFERSON CC 65
Erina Ishiguro poured in a game-high 26 points to pace the Cougars to a nonconference win over the Cannoneers in Batavia.
Tylasia Weaver recorded her third double-double on the season with 11 points and 14 rebounds to go along with her six assists for GCC (3-0). LisBeth Pineda Polanco scored 13 points and added five assists and three blocks.
Ashlyn Eyles scored 24 points to pace JCC (0-1) in its season opener. Chelsey Raven totaled 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Cannoneers and Bailey Zicari contributed 11 points.
