OSWEGO — Senior Casey Ditzel shot his second straight 77 on the par-71 Oswego Country Club to help the Clarkson University men’s golf team finish tied for second place in the team competition Sunday at Oswego State Fall Invitational.

Clarkson tied host SUNY Oswego, which was only behind team winner Hamilton College. Ditzel shot a two-day score of 154 to finish 11th overall in the individual competition.

