OSWEGO — Senior Casey Ditzel shot his second straight 77 on the par-71 Oswego Country Club to help the Clarkson University men’s golf team finish tied for second place in the team competition Sunday at Oswego State Fall Invitational.
Clarkson tied host SUNY Oswego, which was only behind team winner Hamilton College. Ditzel shot a two-day score of 154 to finish 11th overall in the individual competition.
SUNY Canton junior Adam Szlamczynski also shot a 77 to finish eighth overall with a two-day total of 151. The Kangaroos placed fifth out of 12 teams.
FOOTBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 34, CASTLETON 6
Daniel Lawther passed for 214 yards and rushed for 117 to lead St. Lawrence over Castleton in a nonconference game Saturday at Castleton, Vt.
Lawther scored on a 71-yard run on the first quarter for the Saints (2-2). He completed 20-of-26 passes.
Peyton Schmitt added 72 yards on 18 carries for the Saints. T.J. Cornacchia caught nine passes for 54 yards and Daniel Greene caught five for 80.
Brian Casazza led the defense with seven tackles.
Evan Smith passed for 153 yards to lead Castleton (1-3). Malone native Evan Keegan caught three passes for 23 yards for the Spartans.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
ST. LAWRENCE 5, PROVIDENCE 2
Abby Hustler, Taylor Lum and Kristina Bahl each scored a goal and assisted on another as SLU (1-1-0) defeated the Friars in a nonconference game Saturday in Providence, R.I.
The Saints scored two power-play goals and killed two penalties. Rachel Bjorgan and Kiley Mastel also scored for the Saints.
Isabelle Hardy and Caroline Peterson scored for Providence (1-1-0).
CLARKSON 2, SACRED HEART 1
Gabrielle David scored the first goal of the game for a second straight day as the Golden Knights (2-0-0) defeated Sacred Heart (0-2-0) in a nonconference game Saturday at Shelton, Conn.
Colgate transfer Darcie Lappan also scored for Clarkson.
MEN’S SOCCER
CLARKSON 0, ITHACA 0
Carter Kladstrup made three saves to record his seventh straight shutout as Clarkson (6-0-1, 0-0-1) played to a scoreless tie with the Bombers (1-4-3, 0-0-1) in the Liberty League opener Saturday at Ithaca.
ST. LAWRENCE 1, UNION 0
Sam Pijpers scored with 53 seconds left to give the Saints a win over Union (2-3-1, 0-1-0) in a Liberty League game Saturday at Schenectady.
Ben Woelfinger made six saves for the Saints (5-1-2, 1-0-0).
SUNY CANTON 2, NORTHERN VERMONT-LYNDON 0
Augustin Nunez scored one goal and assisted on another as the Kangaroos (3-5, 2-0) beat host Northern Vermont-Lyndon (1-4-1, 0-3-0) in an North Atlantic Conference game on Saturday.
n In other action, Onondaga Community College defeated Jefferson CC, 2-1, in a Mid-State Athletic Conference game on Sunday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
ST. LAWRENCE 1, UNION 0
Madison King-Thurber scored in the 35th minute to send the Saints past Union (7-1, 1-1) in a Liberty League game in Canton.
Keely Snode made seven saves for the Saints (5-0-2, 1-0-1).
ITHACA 2, CLARKSON 0
Grace Hickey stopped three shots as Ithaca defeated the Golden Knights (5-3-1, 0-2-0) in a Liberty League game at Potsdam.
BROCKPORT 1, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Kayla Usborne made four saves for Brockport in a SUNYAC win over the Bears (4-6, 0-3) at Potsdam. Lucy Crounse scored for Brockport (2-4-2, 1-1-0).
n In other games, Onondaga Community College rallied to beat Jefferson CC, 2-1, in a Mid-State Athletic Conference match Sunday.
CROSS COUNTRY
SAINTS WIN OWN INVITATIONAL
Both the SLU men’s and women’s teams took the titles at the Ronald C. Hoffman Invitational Saturday in Canton.
Allison Sibold won the women’s event for the Saints, followed by teammate Emma Palumbo. SLU won 22 points and Vassar was second with 42. Clarkson was seventh.
Vassar’s Miles Takiguchi won the men’s race, followed by SLU’s Timothy Boyce, Jackson Hamilton and Michael Skutt. The Saints won with 24 points and Vassar was second with 60. Clarkson was seventh and SUNY Potsdam eighth.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON 3, VASSAR 1
Allyson Treichel picked up 15 kills and Kristin Werdine added 12 as Clarkson (5-7, 2-0) picked up a 25-14, 17-25, 25-8, 25-10 win over Vassar (1-9, 1-1) in a Liberty League match Saturday in Poughkeepsie.
SUNY CANTON SWEEPS
SUNY Canton opened its NAC slate with sweeps of Cazenovia and SUNY Poly on Saturday in Marcy.
Emily Dreyer led the Kangaroos with eight kills in a 25-12, 25-12, 25-17 sweep of Cazenovia, and Cadin Taggart picked up 10 kills for SUNY Canton (3-9, 2-0) in a 25-19, 25-18, 25-17 sweep of SUNY Poly.
