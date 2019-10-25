MADISON, Wis. — Some of the guys Clarkson University is counting on for goal production picked up their first goals of the season and goalie Frank Marotte had another impressive evening as the Golden Knights produced a 4-0 win over No. 6 Wisconsin a nonconference game before 7,811 fans at the Kohl Center on Friday night.
The Badgers (3-2 overall) entered the game having scored on 38.9 percent of their power plays. Clarkson killed all seven of its penalties. Wisconsin was missing forward Alex Turcotte, who was the No. 5 overall choice by the Los Angeles Kings in the most recent National Hockey League draft, due to illness.
Jack Jacome started things for Clarkson (3-1-1) with a nice backhanded shot of Badgers goalie Daniel Lebedeff at 10 minutes, 32 seconds of the opening period. Haralds Egle assisted on the play.
Captain Devin Brosseau made it 2-0 with an unassisted goal at 10:14 of the second period. Like Jacome, it was Brosseau’s first goal of the season.
Joining the first goal club was Egle, who scored off passes from Josh Dunne and Brian Hurley at 5:15 of the third period to give Clarkson a 3-0 lead.
Dunne ended the scoring with his fourth goal of the season at 11:23 of the third period, with Brosseau and Shane Kuzmeski assisting.
Marrotte made 38 saves for his first shutout with Clarkson and improved his save percentage to .955.
ST. LAWRENCE 2, HOLY CROSS 2 (OT)
Aleski Peltonen scored the first two goals of his career, including the tying goal at 10:47 of the third period on a power play, to give the Saints (1-3-1) a tie with Holy Cross in a nonconference game in Worcester, Mass.
Peltonen also scored a power-play goal at 11:43 of the first period, tying the game 1-1 at that time. Dylan Woolf assisted on both goals.
Neil Robinson scored at 7:39 of the first period for the Crusaders (1-1-2) and Logan Ferguson scored at 9:31.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
CLARKSON 1, LINDENWOOD 0 (OT)
Jada Burke scored with less than six minutes left in the second period as the Lions forged a nonconference tie with the Golden Knights in Potsdam.
Annika Asplundh stopped 43 shots for Lindenwood (2-3-2).
Michaela Pejzlová registered a goal and Marie-Pier Coulombe accumulated 20 saves for Clarkson (4-1-2).
MEN’S SOCCER
SUNY ONEONTA 9, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Witman Hernandez generated two goals and two assists as the Red Dragons routed the Bears in a SUNYAC game at Oneonta.
Nick Dillmann and Matt Howe each added two goals and an assist for SUNY Oneonta (14-2, 7-1).
Raymond Jones scored for SUNY Potsdam (3-13-1, 1-7-0).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SUNY POTSDAM 3, SUNY ONEONTA 2
Mackenzie Bowe scored in the 105th minute as the Bears rallied to beat the Red Dragons in SUNYAC play at Potsdam.
Lexi Dean notched a pair of goals for SUNY Potsdam (7-8-1, 3-4-1).
Joie Tottorice and Christina Kornfeld each supplied goals for SUNY Oneonta (5-8-3, 3-5-0).
VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON 3, ITHACA 1
Isabelle Crow tallied 39 assists and four aces as the Golden Knights earned a 25-21, 24-26, 25-16, 25-21 Liberty League win over the Bombers in Potsdam.
Rachel Reusch collected 12 kills and five blocks for Clarkson (21-3, 6-0).
Reagan Stone netted 23 kills and eight blocks for Ithaca (15-9, 5-1).
RIT 3, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Taylor Higgins totaled 22 kills and 19 digs as the Tigers edged the Saints, 25-22, 12-25, 25-21, 25-27, 15-12, in a Liberty League match at Canton.
Sasha Mekker provided 35 assists for Rochester Institute of Technology (15-9,4-2).
Amanda Teppo racked up 10 blocks, 10 kills and three aces for St. Lawrence (21-6,4-2).
SUNY POTSDAM 3, SUNY FREDONIA 1
Natalie Magallon tallied 24 digs and three aces as the Bears beat the Blue Devils. 25-18, 25-22, 20-25, 25-11, in a SUNYAC match at Potsdam.
Kendall Jones distributed 29 assists for SUNY Potsdam (9-13,3-5).
Sierra Keim got 17 digs for SUNY Fredonia (8-16,1-7).
FIELD HOCKEY
VASSAR 5, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Cristina Lopez posted a goal and an assist as the Brewers downed the Saints in a Liberty League game at Poughkeepsie.
Sam Plante dished out a pair of assists for Vassar (12-3, 4-2).
Mckenzie Haberl scored both goals for St. Lawrence (4-11, 1-5).
SWIMMING
SKIDMORE SWEEPS ST. LAWRENCE
Isaac Brinkman, Andrew Han and former Watertown High standout Caleb Way each won an individual event, but the Thoroughbreds beat the Saints, 130-77, in the season-opening meet for both schools at Saratoga Springs.
Brinkman won the 200-yard freestyle while Han took the 200 backstroke for St. Lawrence. Way took the 500 freestyle for the Saints.
In the women’s meet, Riley Gobora won an individual event and was part of two relays, but St. Lawrence fell to Skidmore, 124-116.
Gobora won the 100 freestyle and was part of the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays for the Saints.
