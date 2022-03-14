CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Matthew Cornato registered a goal and an assist as the third-seeded Harvard University men’s hockey team defeated No. 6 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, 3-1, in third and deciding game of the best-of-three ECAC quarterfinal series Sunday.
John Farinacci and Casey Dornbach each added goals for the Crimson (19-10-3). Harvard will play second-seeded Clarkson in the conference semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lake Placid. The winner will face the survivor of top-seeded Quinnipiac and No. 5 Colgate in Saturday’s title game.
MEN’S LACROSSE
JOHNS HOPKINS 10, SYRACUSE 7
Johnathan Peshko scored three goals as the Blue Jays outlasted the Orange in a nonconference game at Baltimore.
Joey Epstein recorded five points and Josh Kirson made 14 saves for Johns Hopkins (4-3).
Tucker Dordevic supplied a hat trick for Syracuse (2-4), which hit the goal frame eight times.
SOFTBALL
SLU SPLITS TWIN BILL
Cora Ferguson belted a two-run home run as St. Lawrence beat Franklin & Marshall, 10-3, in the opener at Leesburg, Fla.
Vivian Johnson and Margo Hooper each collected three hits for the Saints (2-3). St. Lawrence lost the nightcap to Framingham State, 4-1.
St. Lawrence split Sunday’s games by beating Macalester College, 1-0, and losing 5-1 to Wheaton College.
BASEBALL
MUHLENBURG 13-6, ST. LAWRENCE 9-21
Andrew Circelli clubbed three home runs and plated eight runs as the Saints earned a split in a nonconference doubleheader with the Mules in Davenport, Fla.
Nicholas Butler added a three-run home run and Michael Goretti brought home four runs on a pair of doubles for St. Lawrence (3-1).
On Sunday, St. Lawrence swept Colby-Sawyer, 2-1 and 8-3, in Davenport, Fla.
n In Sunday’s action, Clarkson dropped a doubleheader to Franklin & Marshall, 5-1, and 15-11, in Winter Haven, Fla.
MEN’S TENNIS
ST. LAWRENCE 8, ST. SCHOLASTICA 1
Kenden Aguilera won his singles and doubles match as St. Lawrence beat St. Scholastica in a battle of Saints at Orlando, Fla.
Nathan Turtledove, Edvin Strandberg, Ben Mollman, Cole Hamilton and Cameron Pankau each also won their singles matches for St. Lawrence (4-2).
St. Lawrence lost to Coe College, 5-4, on Sunday.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
ST. LAWRENCE 6, ST. SCHOLASTICA 3
Catherine Gamble won in singles and doubles as St. Lawrence (4-1) topped St. Scholastica at Orlando, Fla.
St. Lawrence downed Coe College, 6-3, on Sunday.
n In women’s lacrosse, Eastern Connecticut State beat SUNY Canton, 20-7, at Haines City, Fla.
