POTSDAM — Bryan Penney scored three goals to lead the Clarkson University men’s lacrosse team to a 9-8 win over Union College, a team that played in last year’s national championship game, in a Liberty League contest Saturday.
Matt Reilly added two goals for the Golden Knights (9-1 overall, 1-1 conference).
Emmett Lyne and Zach Davis each scored three goals for Union (6-3, 1-1).
NOTRE DAME 20, SYRACUSE 12
The Orange came back from a six-goal deficit to take the lead in the fourth quarter, only to come up short in a loss to the No. 3-ranked Fighting Irish in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.
Jake Taylor scored four goals and Eric Dobson scored three goals and assisted on two others to pace Notre Dame (7-1, 1-1), which at one point led 8-2 in the first half and 11-7 in the third quarter.
The Orange came charging back to take the lead on Cole Kirst’s unassisted goal 1:21 into the fourth quarter for a 12-11 advantage.
Syracuse nearly took a 13-11 lead, but the goal was waved off after it was ruled that Notre Dame goalie Liam Entenmann had possession of the ball.
The Fighting Irish went on to score nine straight goals, including Chris Kavanagh’s go-ahead unassisted tally with 10:06 remaining to complete the victory.
Kirst finished with two goals and two assists to pace Syracuse (6-5, 0-3) on senior day.
Alex Simmons recorded a hat trick and Joey Spallina contributed a goal and an assist for the Orange.
Goalie Will Mark finished with 12 saves for Syracuse in its regular-season home finale.
Entenmann made 10 stops for Notre Dame.
SUNY CORTLAND 16, SUNY POTSDAM 8
Owen Walsh led the Bears (5-4, 0-2) with three goals in a SUNYAC loss at SUNY Cortland.
Noah Strader and Drew Rose each scored twice for SUNY Potsdam.
Dante Yacavone led the Red Dragons (6-3, 1-1) with three goals.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
CLARKSON 18, VASSAR 11
The Golden Knights (6-5, 1-3) went on a 9-3 run in the second half to pick up their first Liberty League win of the year over Vassar in Potsdam.
Madelynn Barnum led Clarkson with five goals. Hailey Millington and Sofie Mangino each scored three goals for the Golden Knights.
Annie Uyeki led Vassar (5-3, 2-2) with three goals.
SUNY CANTON 21, SUNY POLY 8
Samantha Dayter scored six goals and assisted on four as SUNY Canton (3-5, 1-0) defeated SUNY Poly in an NAC game at Utica.
Maddy Caron scored five goals and Lindsey Wunder added three for the Kangaroos.
Molly Burdick led SUNY Poly (1-6, 0-1) with six goals.
BROCKPORT 14, SUNY POTSDAM 3
Julia Quinlan scored four goals, and Cassidy Burnash and Courtney Cunningham each added three as Brockport (2-5, 1-1) defeated the Bears in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Lindsey LaDue scored two goals for the Bears (2-6, 0-3).
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
ENDICOTT 3, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Joe Zimmerman led the Bears (15-13, 4-2) with 14 kills in a 16-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-10 loss to Endicott in an NECC match at Potsdam.
Cooper Colesante added 30 assists for SUNY Potsdam.
TRACK AND FIELD
SAINTS SWEEP
The St. Lawrence men’s and women’s teams each won the title at the Spring Broken-Open meet in Canton.
SLU’s men finished with 269 points, followed by SUNY Plattsburgh at 163. SUNY Potsdam was third with 44 and Clarkson fifth with 33 points.
The women finished with 281 points. SUNY Plattsburgh was second with 183. SUNY Potsdam was fourth with 53 and Clarkson was sixth with five.
SLU’s men won the 1,600-meter relay and received individual wins from Michael Skutt (1,500), Timothy Boyce (800), Erik Geier (110 hurdles), Colin Young (steeplechase), Zachary Jaworski (shot put) and Jack Simack (javelin).
The women’s team won the 400 and 1,600 relays and picked up individual wins from Hayley Castagnier (100), Olivia Middleton (long jump), Caroline Hines (triple jump), Alexa Smith (400), Emma Palumbo (5,000), Halla Chappell (pole vault) and Brooke Martindale (javelin).
MEN”S TENNIS
ST. LAWRENCE 8, RIT 1
Five Saints won a singles match and played on a winning doubles match for SLU (5-4) in a home win over RIT.
Nathan Turtledove and Ben Moolman combined in a doubles win as did Adam Hellbronner and Broderick Pinto. Ethan Strandberg was also part of a winning doubles match.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
RENSSELAER 5, ST. LAWRENCE 4
Molly Jespersen, Caitlyn Avery, Angelica Aksdal-Jansen and Emily Harris won singles matches for the Saints (5-4) in a home loss to Rensselaer.
RIDING
ESKEY WINS FOR SLU
Harper Eskey won the regional title in open fences for the Saints, who hosted the regional championship.
She will advance to the zone finals at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs on Saturday.
Reserve champions for SLU included Corinne Jacob (intermediate fences), Eskey (open flat), Hudson Warren (limit flat) and Sydney Curley (introductory equitation).
