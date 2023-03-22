PLATTSBURGH — Connor Matthews scored three goals to send the Clarkson University men’s lacrosse team to a 13-5 win over SUNY Plattsburgh in a nonconference game Wednesday.
Matt Reilly and Alex Seiler both added two goals for the Golden Knights (7-0 overall).
Owen Lorenzetti and John Eisman both scored two goals for the Cardinals (2-5).
ST. LAWRENCE 14, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 9
Ben Hutchinson scored four goals to give the Saints a nonconference win over Western New England (1-6) in Boston.
Cody Sipher scored three goals and Bobby Wells added two goals and three assists for the Saints (6-0).
SUNY CANTON 24, CAZENOVIA 3
Michael Newcomb produced seven goals for the Kangaroos in an NAC win over Cazenovia (0-2) in Canton.
Alex Jacobs scored three goals for the Kangaroos (2-5, 1-1). Alec Corman, Kyle Fingar, Charles Grandaw and Rory McCabe all scored two goals.
HARTWICK 13, SUNY CANTON 12
Kristen Vaccarelli picked up four goals to send Hartwick (4-1) past the Kangaroos in a nonconference game at Canton.
Samantha Dayter led SUNY Canton (1-5) with six goals. Morgan Montgomery and Maddy Caron each added two goals.
Michael Goretti drove in Tynan Creagh with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning in game one and went 2-for-3 in game two as the Saints (4-3) swept Union 2-1 and 8-5 in a nonconference doubleheader in Davenport, Fla.
Timothy Connor went 2-for-4, including a home run, and drove in three runs for the Saints in game two.
Nathan Welch supplied two hits in each game for SUNY Canton (2-10), but the Kangaroos lost a doubleheader to Utica 13-12 and 6-2 in Onondaga.
Nick Shoemaker, Frank Nieto and Ty Reed all added two hits in the opener.
Anthony Bocchino went 3-for-3 in game two.
Angelica Aksdal-Jansen won a singles match and played in a winning doubles match to send the Saints (3-3) past Hope in a nonconference match in Orlando, Fla.
