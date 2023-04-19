CANTON — A strong start lifted the Clarkson men’s lacrosse team to a 14-9 win over St. Lawrence University in a Liberty League game Wednesday night.
CANTON — A strong start lifted the Clarkson men’s lacrosse team to a 14-9 win over St. Lawrence University in a Liberty League game Wednesday night.
The Golden Knights (10-3 overall, 2-3 conference) outscored SLU 5-1 in the first quarter.
Sebastian Geiger led Clarkson with seven goals and Bryan Penney added three.
Ben Hutchinson scored four goals for the Saints (11-3, 3-2).
SUNY POLY 18, SUNY CANTON 9
Austin Mesler supplied four goals for the Kangaroos (3-7, 2-2) in an North Atlantic Conference game at Utica.
Andrew Maycock led SUNY Poly (7-4, 5-1) with four goals.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
ST. LAWRENCE 15, CLARKSON 12
The Saints rallied from an 11-7 deficit after three quarters to beat Clarkson (7-8, 2-6) in a Liberty League game in Canton.
Jacqui Cloutier and Neve Ley both scored five goals to lead SLU (7-5, 5-2).
Hailey Millington scored three goals for Clarkson.
SUNY CANTON 19, SUNY POTSDAM 9
Samantha Dayter scored eight goals and assisted on eight more to lead SUNY Canton (6-6) past the Bears in a nonconference game at Potsdam.
Morgan Montgomery scored four goals and Maddy Caron added three for the Kangaroos.
Anita Reitano and Mallory Marks both scored three goals for the Bears (2-11).
BASEBALL
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 9, ST. LAWRENCE 8
A sacrifice fly from Joey DiRocco scored Ben Catrambone with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Cardinals (10-14) defeated St. Lawrence in a nonconference game at Plattsburgh.
Tynan Creagh, Timothy Connor and Jackson Brinker all picked up two hits for the Saints (8-14).
SOFTBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 4-4, ST. LAWRENCE 3-6
Kiare Lovejoy lined three hits in the opening game as the Bears (6-18) split a nonconference doubleheader with St. Lawrence at Potsdam.
Vivian Johnson supplied two hits in each game for the Saints (5-17).
CLARKSON 7-10, SUNY OSWEGO 5-1
Bridget Twaits picked up five hits, including a home run in game two, to lead Clarkson to a nonconference doubleheader sweep of the Lakers (7-19-1) in Oswego.
Devin Fitzpatrick saved game one, won game two and also homered in game two for Clarkson (14-10).
Zoey Kovach picked up two hits in each game.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 15-11, SUNY CANTON 0-0
Kristina Maggiacomo threw a no-hitter and struck out 15 as SUNY Plattsburgh swept the Kangaroos (2-16) in the first game of a nonconference doubleheader sweep at Canton.
Julia Golina threw a one-hitter for SUNY Plattsburgh (16-4) in game two and struck out 16.
