POTSDAM — The Clarkson University men’s lacrosse team went on a decisive eight-goal scoring margin in the second half to defeat Vassar 16-10 in a Liberty League game Saturday.
Thomas Fiebich scored five goals for the Golden Knights (11-3 overall, 3-3 conference).
Bryan Penney and Joe Kelly both scored three goals for Clarkson.
Troy Santise led Vassar (7-6, 0-6) with three goals.
RENSSELAER 13, ST. LAWRENCE 7
Cody Sipher led the Saints (11-4, 3-3) with two goals in a Liberty League loss to Rensselaer in Canton.
Sean Smith scored four goals to lead the Engineers (8-6, 5-1).
VIRGINIA 19, SYRACUSE 12
Xander Dickson generated nine points, including seven goals and two assists, as the No. 3-ranked Cavaliers downed the No. 12 Orange in an Atlantic Coast Conference game in Charlottesville, Va.
Payton Cormier scored four goals for Virginia, which also received two goals and two assists from Thomas McConvey.
Petey LaSalla won 17 of his 29 draws to spark the possession game for the Cavaliers (9-3. 3-2), who scored the game’s first six goals.
Goalkeeper Matthew Nunes made 10 saves in nearly 56 minutes for Virginia.
Alex Simmons scored four goals to lead Syracuse (8-6, 1-4), Cole Kirst contributed three goals and an assist and Owen Hiltz totaled three assists and a goal.
Goalie Mark Will made 15 saves for the Orange. SU will play at No. 2 Duke on Saturday in its regular-season finale.
SUNY NEW PALTZ 14, SUNY POTSDAM 12
Drew Rose scored four goals and Peyton Walsh added three to lead SUNY Potsdam (6-8, 0-6) in a SUNYAC loss to host SUNY New Paltz (7-6, 3-3).
John Reese and Aiden Jones both scored four goals for SUNY New Paltz.
SUNY CANTON 16, THOMAS 9
Caeden Goodnough scored four goals and assisted on four others to lead the Kangaroos (4-8, 3-3) past Thomas in an NAC game in Canton.
Alec Gorman scored three goals and Carter Pooler, Alex Jacobs, Logan McCargar and Tanner Amell added two goals.
William Heywood, Jack Morrill and Timothy Worster all scored two goals for Thomas (3-7, 2-4).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
VASSAR 12, ST. LAWRENCE 11
Charlotte Powell led the Saints (7-6, 6-3) with six goals in a Liberty League loss to Vassar in Poughkeepsie.
Emma Torkelson scored four goals to lead Vassar (8-5, 5-4).
CLARKSON 23, BARD 5
Brooklynne Perrigo supplied four goals for Clarkson (8-8, 3-6) in a Liberty League win over Bard in Annandale.
Mia Petrone scored three goals and Merissa McCorry, Julia Lavarnway, Lauren Shanahan, Hailey Millington, Chrissy Benedict and Sydney Nakas all scored twice.
Sarah Child and Maggy Peyton led Bard (1-14, 0-9) with two goals.
BUFFALO STATE 19, SUNY POTSDAM 12
Lindsey Ladue scored five goals for SUNY Potsdam (2-12, 0-8) in a SUNYAC loss to the Bengals in Buffalo.
Mallory Marks added three goals for SUNY Potsdam.
Sarah Fineour, Lauren Rinow and Vanessa Willick all scored four goals for the Bengals (6-8, 2-6).
BASEBALL
ITHACA 6-2, CLARKSON 12-5
Aiden Kuefner picked up three hits, including a home run in game two, to lead Clarkson (10-17, 8-7) to a split of a Liberty League doubleheader with Ithaca (20-12, 9-5) in Potsdam.
James Mason and Robert Whalen picked up two hits in game one, and Jake Millich and Cam Jerrett each picked up two hits in game two for Clarkson.
ROCHESTER 4-8, ST. LAWRENCE 3-6
Stephen Colangelo supplied three hits, including two in game two, for the Saints, who were swept in a Liberty League doubleheader in Canton by Rochester (23-11).
Timothy Connor doubled in game one for SLU (8-17) and Jackson Brinker added two hits in game two.
SUNY COBLESKILL 21-8, SUNY CANTON 2-11
Nick Barone homered in each game, including a walk-off, grand slam in game two, to lead the Kangaroos to a split of an NAC doubleheader with SUNY Cobleskill (17-12, 12-1) in Canton.
Alphonse Fuca went 2-for-2 in game one for SUNY Canton (10-19, 7-6).
Tye Reed and Frank Nieto homered in game two and Dylan Allen went 3-for-4 for the Kangaroos.
SOFTBALL
CLARKSON 1-6, RIT 0-1
Riley Page threw a three-hit shutout, striking out seven, in game one and went 2-for-3 in game two as Clarkson swept RIT (3-25) in a Liberty League doubleheader in Potsdam.
Molly Pezzano went 2-for-3 in game one for Clarkson (16-12) and Emma Sabourin went 2-for-3 in game two.
ROCHESTER 6-7, ST. LAWRENCE 1-4
Sofia Camillieri lined two hits in game two for the Saints (7-19, 3-5), who were swept by Rochester (25-5, 8-0) in a Liberty League doubleheader in Canton.
BUFFALO STATE 9-10, SUNY POTSDAM 2-0
Chesnie York and Kaylee Dobransky both picked up two hits in game one for SUNY Potsdam in a SUNYAC doubleheader sweep by the Bengals (20-8, 9-1) in Potsdam.
Kelsey Bennett produced two hits in game two for SUNY Potsdam (6-22, 2-8).
SUNY COBLESKILL 9-14, SUNY CANTON 0-6
Marissa Wheeler struck out 10 and threw a no-hitter in game one as host SUNY Cobleskill (10-19, 5-3) swept the Kangaroos in an NAC doubleheader.
Sophia Gundersen went 3-for-4 in game two for the Kangaroos (2-20, 0-9).
JEFFERSON CC 8-10, SUNY ADIRONDACK 0-1
Emily Birmingham struck out 17 and hurled a perfect game in the opener and former Carthage standout Kiannah Ward homered in game two with five runs overall as the host Cannoneers earned a Region 3 sweep of the Timberwolves.
Fellow former Carthage star Jadyn Childers logged five hits and three RBIs in two games for Jefferson Community College (16-9), which has won seven straight games.
TENNIS
SAINTS SWEEP ITHACA
The Saints men’s team beat Ithaca 8-1 and the women won 7-2 in a pair of Liberty League matches in Canton.
Adam Heilbronner, Edvin Strandberg, Broderick Pinto and John Edgar-Hill all won singles matches and played on a winning doubles match for the SLU men (7-7).
The women (7-6) were led by Catherine Gamble, Molly Jespersen and Angelica Aksdal-Jansen, who also won a singles match and were part of a winning doubles match.
MEN’S GOLF
SAINTS IN SIXTH
SLU is in sixth place after the first round of the FSC Spring Invitational at Bethpage.
The Saints have 302 strokes. RPI leads with 290.
Cooper Evans shot a two-over par 72 and is in fifth place after the opening round.
WOMEN’s GOLF
MCCANN LEADS SAINTS
Mary Grace McCann finished second with an 82 for the Saints in a dual match with Union in Schenectady. Nora Wagner shot 89 to place fourth.
