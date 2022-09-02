POTSDAM — Bobby Guifoil scored off a pass from Josh Conklin in the 15th minute to give the Clarkson men’s soccer team a 1-0 win over DeSales in the nonconference opener Friday.
Carter Kladstrup stopped two shots for the Golden Knights.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON 3, PLYMOUTH STATE 1
Sara Galante and Marin Hangliter each produced nine kills to lead the Golden Knights past Plymouth State in the nonconference opener at SUNY Plattsburgh.
Isabelle Crow supplied 36 assists for Clarkson.
SAINTS DROP PAIR
Julia Giroux finished with 28 totals kills as St. Lawrence University opened the season with a pair of losses at SUNY Cortland.
The host Red Dragons won the opener 25-11, 25-15, 25-7. Hartwick beat SLU 26-24, 25-13, 18-25, 25-11 in the second match.
Lily Snide tallied 47 assists for SLU.
