POTSDAM — Kamal Ibrahim scored in the 21st minute as Skidmore College handed the Golden Knights their first loss of the season in a Liberty League men’s soccer game Wednesday afternoon.
Hyungbin Kim assisted on the goal for Skidmore (4-1-3 overall, 1-0-1 conference).
Bobby Stratts made four saves to shut out Clarkson (6-1-1, 0-1-1).
ST. LAWRENCE 2, RENSSELAER 2
Ryan Campbell scored in the 85th minute to lift the Saints (5-1-3, 1-0-1) to a tie with Rensselaer in a Liberty League game in Troy.
Max Mogul scored in the 10th minute for St. Lawrence University.
Kyle Osborne scored both goals for the Engineers (3-3-3, 1-0-1).
SUNY POTSDAM 1, SUNY PLATTSBURGH 1
Juan Velez scored in the 78th minute to help SUNY Plattsburgh (5-2-2, 1-1-2) earn a tie with the Bears in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
Anderson Velasquez scored in the 54th minute for the Bears (4-2-3, 0-1-2).
SUNY POTSDAM 2, SUNY PLATTSBURGH 1
Julia Tycott and Sarah Emmi scored four minutes apart late in the second half to send SUNY Potsdam (5-6, 1-3) past the Cardinals in a SUNYAC game at Plattsburgh.
Tycott scored in the 76th minute and Emmi in the 80th minute for the Bears.
Nicole Kingsley scored in the 23rd minute for the Cardinals (4-4-1, 0-3-1).
MORRISVILLE 1, SUNY CANTON 0
Mikayla Zotta scored in the 87th minute to lead Morrisville (3-4-1) past the Kangaroos in a nonconference game at Canton.
Meaghan Miller and Melanie Rott each made one save to shut out the Kangaroos (0-8-1).
SUNY CORTLAND 3, ST. LAWRENCE 0
SUNY Cortland outshot the Saints 18-1 in a nonconference win in Canton.
Madison Rice, Jamie Snyder and Molly Miller scored for the Red Dragons (6-1 overall). Emma Morgan stopped one shot to shut out the Saints (4-4).
