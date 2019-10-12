POTSDAM — Ian Roeloffs stopped six shots to lead the Clarkson University men’s soccer team to a 1-0 win over No. 8 Ithaca in a Liberty League game Saturday.
It was the fourth straight shutout for Roeloffs, and Clarkson (7-3-2 overall, 3-0-2 league) has not allowed a goal in the last 483 minutes, 55 seconds.
Matt Adamou scored the only goal of the game in the third minute for the Golden Knights. Ithaca fell to 10-2-1, 3-1-0.
RIT 3, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Jared Short scored twice as the Tigers (4-6-1, 2-2-0) beat St. Lawrence University in a Liberty League game at Canton.
Simon Garno also scored for RIT. Robert Reynolds scored both goals for SLU (4-6-1, 1-3-1).
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Ryan Wilson made three saves to lead the Cardinals past SUNY Potsdam (3-10-1, 1-4-0) in a SUNYAC game in Plattsburgh.
Devin Lambe, Alex Graci and Yusif Okine scored for SUNY Plattsburgh (6-6, 4-1).
HUSSON 4, SUNY CANTON 1
Joao Passoni scored twice to send Husson (4-9, 3-1) past the Kangaroos in an NAC game at Canton.
Jordi Cabau-Limens and Avery Pomerleau also scored for Husson. Shayne O’Neill scored for the Kangaroos (5-6-2, 3-3-0).
JEFFERSON CC 1, NIAGARA COUNTY CC 0
Jeffrey Lloyd converted a penalty kick in the 86th minute as the Cannoneers edged the Thunderwolves in a Region 3 match at Sanborn.
Andrew McLean made six saves for Jefferson Community College (7-5).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
RIT 2, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Alyssa Salls made eight saves to lead the Tigers past SLU (8-2, 3-1) in a Liberty League game at Rochester.
Christine Cataldo-Smith scored in the 12th minute and Maggie Hoey added a goal in the 28th minute for the Tigers (8-3, 3-1).
ITHACA 2, CLARKSON 0
Sara Jakobsze stopped five shots to lead the Bombers past Clarkson (8-4-1, 1-3-0) in a Liberty League game at Ithaca.
Kelsey Espenhorst scored for Ithaca (7-4-1, 2-2-0) in the 26th minute, and Gabriella Mihale added a goal in the 28th.
HUSSON 1, SUNY CANTON 0
Jenna Dietenhofer-Diamond made five saves as Husson (4-4, 3-1) shut out the Kangaroos (3-8-1, 2-3-1) in an NAC game at Canton.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 2, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Abigail Seamans assisted on both goals as SUNY Plattsburgh (6-5-1, 2-2-1) edged the Bears in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
Katie Matott and Allison Seidman scored for the Cardinals. Meaghan Sardi scored for SUNY Potsdam (5-8, 1-4).
VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON 3, UNION 0
Kristin Werdine produced 12 kills and added five aces as the Golden Knights (15-4, 4-0) picked up a 25-13, 25-13, 25-10 sweep of Union in a Liberty League match at Schenectady.
Rachel Reusch added eight kills for Clarkson. Gillian Gore led Union (9-10, 0-5) with six kills.
ST. LAWRENCE 3, SKIDMORE 1
Natalie Piper led the Saints with 23 kills in a 25-17, 18-25, 25-19, 25-13 win over Skidmore (10-10, 2-3) in a Liberty League match in Saratoga Springs.
Jenna Britton led SLU (19-3, 4-0) with 52 assists.
SUNY OSWEGO 3, SUNY POTSDAM 2
Sarah Massie tallied 15 kills to lead SUNY Oswego (16-6, 3-2) to a 20-25, 25-15, 25-16, 20-25, 15-3 win over the Bears in a SUNYAC match at Potsdam.
Nicole Hansen led the Bears (8-11, 2-3) with 12 kills.
ROOS DROP TWO
SUNY Canton (3-18) was swept in a pair of matches on the final day of the DeSales Tournament in Center Valley, Pa.
Carbini defeated the Kangaroos 25-23, 25-14, 25-14, and Juanita swept SUNY Canton 25-12, 25-11, 26-24.
FIELD HOCKEY
WILLIAM SMITH 3, ST. LAWRENCE 2 (OT)
Mackenzie Wodka scored an overtime goal to lead William Smith (4-7) past the Saints in a Liberty League game at Geneva.
Mckenzie Haberl scored in the fourth quarter for SLU (3-9) to send the game to overtime. She also scored a goal in the second quarter.
Wodka scored in the third quarter for William Smith, which also received a goal from Kelsey Pierce.
CROSS COUNTRY
OGETII WINS ON HOME COURSE
SLU’s Dadley Ogetii won the Hoffman Invitational on the Saints’ course with a time of 25 minutes, 26.2 seconds in the 8-kilometer men’s race.
The Saints finished in second place, 10 points behind winner Ithaca (54). Clarkson’s men finished 18th.
SLU’s women, led by a fourth-place effort from Ashley Walker, also finished fourth as a team. Rochester won the event and Clarkson was seventh.
MEN’S GOLF
SAINTS SECOND AFTER ONE DAY
William Wilson shot 72 and is four strokes behind Rochester’s Ryan Dougherty for the overall lead after the first day of the Nazareth Invitational in Pittsford.
The Saints are also second as a team with 298 strokes. Allegheny leads at 295, and Clarkson is fourth at 306.
SLU’s Peyton Knauf and Tom Egbers, along with Clarkson’s John Miller, are tied for fourth at 74.
CANTON FOURTH
SUNY Canton shot 322 and is in fourth place after the first day of the NAC Tournament in Oakland, Maine. SUNY Delhi leads at 295.
Castleton’s Jacob Erwin is the individual leader at 72. SUNY Canton was led by a 77 from Devin Paige, who’s tied for eighth.
WOMEN’S GOLF
SAINTS THIRD
SLU is in third place after the first day of the Nazareth Invitational in Pittsford with a total of 469 strokes. Allegheny leads with 359.
Maggie O’Connell shot 114 to lead SLU and is tied for fourth individually.
