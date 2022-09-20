Clarkson.logo

POTSDAM — The Clarkson University men’s soccer team is off to its best start since 1990 after a 1-0 victory over St. John Fisher in a nonconference game Tuesday afternoon.

Zach Schufelt scored off a pass from Tayte Wong in the 86th minute to give the Golden Knights (6-0 overall) the win.

