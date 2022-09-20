POTSDAM — The Clarkson University men’s soccer team is off to its best start since 1990 after a 1-0 victory over St. John Fisher in a nonconference game Tuesday afternoon.
Zach Schufelt scored off a pass from Tayte Wong in the 86th minute to give the Golden Knights (6-0 overall) the win.
Josh Morelli made one save to shut out St. John Fisher (2-3-1).
RUSSELL SAGE 3, SUNY CANTON 0
Jordan Prouty made five saves to lead Russell Sage past SUNY Canton (2-5) in a nonconference game in Albany.
El Hadji Iba Sy scored twice for Russell Sage (3-2-1). Joe Piperata also scored.
ST. LAWRENCE 2, SUNY CORTLAND 1
Sam Pijpers scored two goals in three minutes to give St. Lawrence University (4-1-2) a nonconference win in Cortland.
Pijpers scored in the 36th minute to tie the game and in the 39th minute to win it.
Riley Williams scored in the 22nd minute for the Red Dragons (4-3-1).
Anna Coyne scored twice to lead St. Lawrence past Utica (1-4) in a nonconference game in Canton.
Suzanna L’Hommediue and Abby Guenther also scored for the Saints (4-2), who have won three straight.
SUNY CANTON 3, PAUL SMITH’S 0
Emily Dryer led SUNY Canton with 16 kills in a 25-12, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of Paul Smith’s (3-2) in a nonconference match in Canton.
Michaella DeCapua contributed 16 assists for the Kangaroos (1-9).
Sam Lyman, a member of SLU’S B team, was the overall winner with a two-over par 74 at the SUNY Canton Invitational at Patridge Run.
Jimmy King finished second for the Saints with a 75 as SLU edge Clarkson 311-313 to take the team title. SUNY Canton was fourth with 320 strokes.
SUNY Canton’s Adam Szlamczynski finished third with a 76.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.