POTSDAM — Maddie Bredenhoeft registered 13 kills as Clarkson swept Westfield State 25-14, 25-6, 25-13 Friday to advance to the Potsdam Regional semifinals of the NCAA Division III volleyball tournament at Alumni Gym on the Clarkson campus.
Region top seed Clarkson (26-5) will face fourth-seeded Wellesley College at 5 p.m. today at Clarkson, following the other semifinal between No. 3 Wesleyan and No. 2 Ithaca, which starts at 2:30 p.m.
Kristin Werdine added 10 kills, including four aces, and 14 digs for the Golden Knights. Gillian Kurtic finished with four blocks and Isabelle Crow provided 43 assists and 11 digs.
Shawna Crowley supplied 11 kills for Westfield State (14-17).
CENTRAL LAKES (MINN.) 3, JEFFERSON CC 1
Sydney Berg registered 22 kills as the Raiders topped the Cannoneers, 25-18, 25-11, 21-25, 25-19, in a consolation bracket game at the NJCAA Division III tournament at Rochester, Minn.
Jenna Wilson collected 22 digs and handed out 23 assists for Jefferson CC (30-8), which takes on Region 3 rival Jamestown CC in the seventh-place match at 1 p.m. today.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
CLARKSON 4, MERCYHURST 1
Elizabeth Giguère and Kayla Friesen each scored twice as the Golden Knights claimed a nonconference win over the Lakers in Potsdam.
Marie-Pier Coulombe stopped 20 shots for Clarkson (9-1-3).
Michele Robillard netted an unassisted goal for Mercyhurst (7-3-1).
MEN’S HOCKEY
BUFFALO STATE 6, SUNY POTSDAM 3
Zach Remers scored a pair of power-play goals, including the game-winner 9 minutes, 4 seconds into the third quarter, as the Bengals won the SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Nikita Kozyrev added a goal and an assist, Bryan Colburn also scored, and Sam Maddox and Vadim Vasjonkin put the game away with empty-net goals for Buffalo State (2-1, 1-0). The Bengals’ Connor Minch made 31 saves as Potsdam outshot Buffalo State 34-22.
Bryce Ferrell finished with a goal and an assist, and Rob Clerc and Vinny Guimond also scored for Potsdam (0-4-1).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
CLARKSON 73, ALFRED STATE 65
Matt Higgins and Chris Hulbert each tallied 19 points and six rebounds as the Golden Knights got past the Pioneers in Alfred Special T’s Tournament at Alfred.
Reese Swedberg chipped in with 14 points and 11 rebounds for Clarkson (1-1), which plays Alfred University in the title game at 4 p.m.
Josh Reding accumulated 18 points for Alfred State (0-1).
WENTWORTH 61, SUNY CANTON 52
Tommy Dooling led a balanced attack as the Leopards topped the Kangaroos in the first round of the Middlebury Tip-Off Classic at Middlebury, Vt.
Stephen Azums provided 11 points and 10 rebounds for Wentworth (3-0).
Joseph Werner collected 16 points and nine rebounds for SUNY Canton (1-2), which plays Bridgewater State in the third-place game at 2 p.m. today.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CLARKSON 65, MORRISVILLE STATE 33
Molly Stewart finished with 17 points as the Golden Knights opened the season with a rout of the Mustangs in Max Ziel Tournament at Oswego.
Hannah Earl posted a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds for Clarkson (1-0), which plays Wisconsin-Superior in the championship game at 3 p.m. today.
Alexis Campbell supplied eight points for Morrisville State (1-1).
ST. LAWRENCE 66, COLBY 59
Olivia Middleton totaled 20 points as the Saints registered a nonconference victory over the White Mules in a nonconference game at New London, N.H.
Ava McCann and Annabella Pugliese each generated 15 points for St. Lawrence (1-1).
Ainsley Burns logged 17 points for Colby (0-1).
