TROY — Kristy Pidgeon’s goal 14:54 into the third period gave the Clarkson University women’s hockey team a 5-4 ECAC Hockey victory Saturday over Rensselaer after never holding a lead until the final goal.
Clarkson (7-1-2 overall, 2-0-0 ECAC) scored goals 16 seconds apart on shots by Elizabeth Giguere and Pidgeon to pull out the victory against the winless Engineers, who scored the game’s first two goals.
Gabrielle David scored twice for the Golden Knights, including one short-handed. Ella Shelton added a goal and two assists.
Blake Orosz, a Madrid-Waddington graduate, scored two goals for RPI (0-8-1), including one on a 5-on-3 power play. Julia Blitz and Sarah Bukvic also scored.
Clarkson outshot RPI 49-19. Engineers goalie Ena Nystrom made 44 saves, including 23 in the final period.
SUNY CORTLAND 5, SUNY POTSDAM 2
Grace Schnorr, Amanda Gaffney and Dany Donegan each logged a goal and an assist as the Red Dragons (2-0) scored four times in the second period in Northeast Women’s Hockey League play at Cortland.
Miranda Kolb and Keira Thacker each scored for SUNY Potsdam (1-1).
SUNY CANTON 2, MORRISVILLE STATE 2 (OT)
Breanna Bedborough provided a goal and an assist as the Kangaroos forged a NEWHL tie with the Mustangs in Morrisville.
Sarah Kosnaskie helped SUNY Canton (0-1-1) knot the game with 57 seconds left to go in regulation.
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY BROCKPORT 3, SUNY POTSDAM 2
Anthony Hora’s goal 4:50 into the third period helped the Golden Eagles rally past the Bears for a SUNYAC victory at Potsdam.
Matt Schneider turned aside 32 shots for SUNY Brockport (2-0).
Rob Clerc and Tyler Young each netted goals for SUNY Potsdam (0-1-1).
UTICA 3, SUNY CANTON 3 (OT)
Donovan Ott’s goal with less than seven minutes left in regulation helped the Pioneers (0-0-1) pick up a nonconference tie with the Kangaroos in Utica.
Michael Cerasuolo stopped 45 shots for SUNY Canton (1-0-1).
FOOTBALL
HOBART 35, ST. LAWRENCE 3
Brian Haeffner ran for 147 yards on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns and Hobart held St. Lawrence to a third-quarter field goal in a Liberty League game in Geneva.
Rayshawn Boswell added 93 rushing yards, and Ryan Hofmann completed 15 of 24 passes for 174 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes for Hobart (6-2, 2-2).
St. Lawrence (3-5, 1-3) turned the ball over on its first three drives and starting quarterback Tyler Grochot left the game late in the first quarter due to an injury and didn’t return. William Manory hit a 33-yard field goal with 3:45 left in the third for the Saints.
MEN’S SOCCER
CLARKSON 4, UNION 2
The Golden Knights totaled three first-half goals as they wrapped up the Liberty League regular season with a win over the Dutchmen (10-7, 2-7) in Potsdam.
Ian Roeloffs accumulated seven saves for Clarkson (10-4-3, 5-1-3), which earned the fourth seed for the league playoffs and hosts Ithaca in a first-round playoff game Tuesday.
HOBART 1, ST. LAWRENCE 0 (OT)
Kyle Walsh scored in the 99th minute as the Statesmen (13-4-1, 6-2-1) edged the Saints in the Liberty League regular season finale for both schools at Geneva.
Ben Woelfinger made two saves for St. Lawrence (6-8-1, 3-5-1).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
WILLIAM SMITH 1, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Julia Keogh scored in the 86th minute as the second-ranked Herons held off the Saints in the Liberty League regular-season finale for both schools in Canton. Amanda Kesler recorded three saves for William Smith (14-1-1, 9-0-0).
Samantha Allen made seven saves for St. Lawrence (11-4, 6-3), which hosts a first-round game as the fourth seed.
UNION 4, CLARKSON 0
Linsey Giles scored twice as the Dutchwomen (9-6-1, 4-4-1) secured the final Liberty League playoff spot with a victory over the Golden Knights in Schenectady.
Camryn Careccia converted a penalty kick for Clarkson (9-8-1, 2-7-0).
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 1, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Kirsten Villemaire’s 21st minute-goal helped the fourth-seeded Cardinals outlasted the No. 5 Bears in the first round of the SUNYAC playoffs at Plattsburgh.
Julia Ennis made a save for SUNY Plattsburgh (10-7-1, 4-4-1), which will advance to face top seed SUNY Geneseo,
Delphine Léonard finished with six saves for SUNY Potsdam (8-9-1, 4-4-1).
VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON REBOUNDS AT BROCKPORT
Kate Isaksen posted 15 kills in both matches as Golden Knights delivered pair of wins at the Brockport Invitational in Brockport.
Haley Aud collected 54 digs between the two matches as Clarkson (23-5) beat Keuka (25-17, 25-13, 25-11) and St. John Fisher (25-15, 28-26, 25-22).
Clarkson will host the Liberty League tournament on Saturday at 5 p.m. Friday against St. Lawrence.
ST. LAWRENCE SPLITS
Jenna Britton netted 32 assists and 18 digs as St. Lawrence beat Keuka, 23-25, 25-12, 25-13, 25-18, at the Brockport Invitational.
Natalie Piper added 17 digs and 14 kills for St. Lawrence (21-10).
Former Carthage graduate Kerri McHale totaled 14 assists and 10 digs as Brockport swept St. Lawrence, 25-22, 25-19, 25-19.
POTSDAM DROPS TWO AT SKIDMORE
Jessica Ader racked up 16 digs and 15 kills, but SUNY Potsdam lost both games at the Skidmore Invitational in Saratoga Springs.
Kendall Jones registered 53 assists combined for SUNY Potsdam (10-17), which lost to host Skidmore (25-23, 25-23, 25-15) and Union (25-14, 25-21, 26-24).
JEFFERSON CC WINS PAIR
The Cannoneers won two of their three pool matches, including a pair of sweeps in the Region 3 tournament at Niagara County Community College in Sanborn.
JCC beat Finger Lakes Community College and Genesee in the first two matches before losing two-sets-to-one to top-seeded Jamestown Community College.
The Cannoneers can earn a place in the NJCAA Division III tournament if they win today in the semifinals and championship match.
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
SAINTS SECOND AT LEAGUE FINALS
St. Lawrence’s Dadley Ogetii finished second overall and the Saints also took second in the Liberty League Championships at Bard College at Annandale-on-Hudson.
Ogetii completed the 8-kilometer course in 25 minutes, 39.5 seconds, finishing 0.8 seconds behind winner Chris Singer of Ithaca College.
The Saints’ Evan Page placed fourth individually as the 26th-ranked SLU squad put four runners in the top 10. Patrick Mortensen finished seventh and Nicholas Vielhauer 10th.
SLU totaled 50 points to finish behind only first-place Rensselaer (33).
Clarkson took sixth place in the meet with 154 points. Kevin Cronin placed ninth individually for the first top-10 finish for a Golden Knights runner at the league meet since 2013.
SUNY CANTON FINISHES 5th
Jesse Walley’s 21st-place showing led all SUNY Canton runners in the North Atlantic Conference Championships in Lyndon, Vt.
Walley covered the 8K course in 33:14.5 as the Kangaroos totaled 145 points. Kyle Lorey was 25th for SUNY Canton.
Aiden Berlinski of SUNY Delhi won the individual race. SUNY Delhi won the team event (25 points).
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
SLU 5th, CLARKSON 6th
St. Lawrence’s Ashley Walker completed the 6K course in 23:18.2 for an eighth-place finish as the Saints took fifth place as a team in the Liberty League Championships at Annandale-on-Hudson.
Catherine Kluchinski finished 12th for SLU and Sophie Brzezinski was 15th as the Saints scored 94 points.
Elizabeth Fawwaz led the Clarkson women with a 23rd-place finish as the Golden Knights placed sixth overall (158 points).
POTSDAM 10th AT SUNYACS
Marie Amell registered SUNY Potsdam’s top time at the SUNYAC Championships in Milton. Amell placed 51st in a time of 26:29.8 as Potsdam took 10th in the team competition with 281 points.
JCC’s COOK, NEUKIRCH MAKE TOP 10
Jefferson CC’s Alannah Cook and Madison Neukirch were seventh and eighth, respectively, at the NJCAA Division III championships at Holyoke, Mass.
Cook ran the 8K course in 24:13 while Neukirch turned in a 24:17.
Adama Samake was the highest men’s finisher for JCC with a 36:03.
SWIMMING
RIT SWEEPS ST. LAWRENCE
Emily McCormick won both distance events for the St. Lawrence women’s swim team, but Rochester Institute of Technology (5-0) won, 185-110, in a Liberty League meet at Canton.
McCormick won the 500 and 1,000 yard freestyle events for St. Lawrence (1-2).
In the men’s meet, RIT (4-1) swept St. Lawrence (0-3) all the events to win, 215-60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.