POTSDAM — Sebastian Geiger and Andrew Kearney both scored three goals to lead the Clarkson men’s lacrosse team to an 11-5 victory over village rival SUNY Potsdam in a nonconference game Wednesday at Clarkson.
Bryan Penney added two goals for the Golden Knights (9-1 overall).
Drew Rose scored two goals for the Bears (3-3).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
UTICA 15, SUNY CANTON 11
The Pioneers scored 10 goals in the second half to defeat the Kangaroos in a nonconference game in Utica.
Samantha Dayter scored six goals for SUNY Canton (4-4), and Maddy Caron added three.
Emily Rossi scored four goals to lead Utica (5-1).
BASEBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 2, SUNY POLY 0
Seven pitchers combined for the Saints to shut out the Wildcats in a nonconference game in Canton.
The Saints pitching staff allowed just two hits to SUNY Poly (2-10).
Caleb Clark and Jake Delaney led the Saints (10-4) on offense with each supplying two hits.
SOFTBALL
CLARKSON 5-7, SUNY POTSDAM 0-4
Kayla Robert picked up two hits in game one and homered in game two as host Clarkson (3-7) swept Potsdam in a nonconference doubleheader.
Riley Page struck out eight in game one and didn’t allow a hit in five innings before leaving for a relief pitcher.
Anna Grottola and Vanessa Brandt each totaled two hits for SUNY Potsdam (0-7).
HARFORD (MD.) CC 12-12, JEFFERSON CC 0-4
The Fighting Owls (11-8) scored four runs in the third inning of both ends of the doubleheader as they swept the Cannoneers in a nonconference twin bill at Harford, Md.
Rachael Shackleton collected three hits for Jefferson Community College (2-2).
