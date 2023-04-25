POTSDAM — The Clarkson softball team enjoyed a productive offensive day, sweeping SUNY Canton in a nonconference doubleheader Tuesday by scores of 10-2 and 16-2.
Updated: April 25, 2023 @ 10:10 pm
POTSDAM — The Clarkson softball team enjoyed a productive offensive day, sweeping SUNY Canton in a nonconference doubleheader Tuesday by scores of 10-2 and 16-2.
Emma Sabourin went a combined 5-for-5 for the Golden Knights (18-12 overall).
Bridget Twaits went 4-for-4 in game one. Zoey Kovach went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs in game one and Devin Fitzpatrick was the winning pitcher and went 2-for-3 and drove in four runs in game two.
Sophia Gunderson and Angelina LoPiccolo picked up hits in each game for the Kangaroos (2-22).
JEFFERSON CC 14-5, FINGER LAKES CC 3-4
Emily Birmingham posted four RBIs across two games and earned the pitching victory in game one as the Cannoneers swept the Lakers in a Mid-State Athletic Conference doubleheader at Canandaigua.
Former Sandy Creek standout Hailey McGrew doubled twice and drove in three runs in the first game for Jefferson Community College (18-9, 4-0).
Rachael Shackleton doubled and tossed complete game in the second game for the Cannoneers, who have won nine straight.
BASEBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 9, SUNY PLATTSBURGH 1
Five St. Lawrence University pitchers combined to no-hit SUNY Plattsburgh (11-17) in a nonconference game in Canton.
Christian Mingione pitched the first five innings and was followed by Danny Collins, Sam Fosbert, John Gannon and Brendan Karadenes.
John Donnellan went 3-for-3 for the Saints (9-17). Caleb Clark went 2-for-4 and drove in five runs and Stephen Colangelo went 2-for-3. Noah Bolduc homered.
SUNY OSWEGO 4-6, CLARKSON 1-2
Julian Drew picked up five hits as the Lakers (17-15) swept the Golden Knights in a nonconference doubleheader in Oswego.
Kent Wilson produced a hit in each game for Clarkson (10-19).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
ST. LAWRENCE 21, NAZARETH 8
Charlotte Powell led the Saints (8-6) with five goals in a nonconference win over Nazareth in Canton.
Neve Lay scored four goals and Rachel Burke added three for SLU.
Emma States led Nazareth (8-7) with four goals.
MEN’S GOLF
SUNY CANTON TAKES SECOND
SUNY Oswego won the Elmira Invitational with 336 strokes and SUNY Canton was second out of eight teams with 350.
Adam Szlamczynski finished third overall for SUNY Canton shooting 80. John McCall tied for seventh with an 87.
