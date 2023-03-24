GENEVA — The Clarkson baseball team scored four runs in the top of the first inning and went on to pick up a 6-1 victory over Hobart in the Liberty League opener Friday.
Caleb Doyle and Kent Wilson each went 2-for-4 for Clarkson (2-8 overall). Wilson and Colby Brouillette homered for Clarkson.
Tommy DiFranco pitched 5.2 innings of relief, allowing one hit, to receive the win for the Golden Knights.
Jackson Fowle drove in a run for Hobart (2-7).
SUNY CANTON 4-3, HAMILTON 3-13
Alphonse Fuca went 2-for-4 in each game to help the Kangaroos (3-11) split a nonconference doubleheader with the Continentals in Clinton.
Fuca drove in a run in SUNY Canton’s Game 1 victory. Dylan Allen and Nathan Welch also supplied run-scoring singles for the Kangaroos.
Lucas Herman went 3-for-3 for Hamilton in the second game. Jackson Sattinger and Michael Tallarida each doubled, tripled and drove in two runs in the victory. Ethan Harrast went 2-for-2 and also drove in two runs.
Welch went 2-for-3 in game two for the Kangaroos.
Olivia Caporale went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs to lead St. Lawrence University (1-11) to a 13-2 victory over Keuka in the first of two nonconference games in Clermont, Fla.
Wisconsin-Whitewater edged the Saints 2-1 in nine innings in SLU’s second game. Ally Dietz drove in pinch-runner Auburn Robinson with a single in the ninth for the winning run.
Sofia Camillieri added two hits for SLU against Keuka and Cora Ferguson homered in the second inning against Wisconsin-Whitewater.
ITHACA 14, ST. LAWRENCE 12
Sydney Phillips led Ithaca with four goals in a Liberty League victory over St. Lawrence in Ithaca.
Chloe Nordyke followed with three goals and Lexi Kellish and Maizy Veitch each scored two goals for the Bombers (6-2, 3-0).
Rachel Burke and Neve Ley each scored three goals for SLU (3-3, 1-1). Jacqui Cloutier added two goals.
WILLIAM SMITH 17, CLARKSON 6
Kaitlin Pellechia scored five goals for William Smith in a Liberty League victory over Clarkson in Geneva.
Katherine Murray added three goals for the Herons (6-0, 1-0). Maddie Montgomery and Allie McGinty each scored twice.
Lauren Shanahan scored three goals for the Golden Knights (5-3, 0-2). Madelynn Barnum added two goals.
